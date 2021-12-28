The Family Of A 14-Year-Old Girl Who Was Shot And Killed By A Police Officer's Stray Bullet Said They Want Justice

The family of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angeles Police Department officer while she was in a dressing room said they want justice for their daughter.



Valentina Orellana Peralta was killed while shopping with her mother at a North Hollywood Burlington Coat Factory on Thursday, the day before Christmas Eve, when a man armed with what appeared to be a bike lock began attacking customers. Chaos erupted in the store. Employees and witnesses called 911 to report the crime, but due to the panic and confusion inside the store, police arrived on the scene believing that the man was likely carrying a firearm, the LAPD said. When officers arrived, they shot and killed the man, identified by police as Daniel Elena Lopez, 24.



However, one of the bullets that officers fired at Elena Lopez pierced the dressing room door where Valentina and her mother were sheltering in place. She died in her mom's arms.

"We heard some screams and sat down and hugged and started crying," Valentina's mother, Soledad Peralta, said in a statement translated from Spanish to English during a press conference Tuesday. “Valentina went to lock the door to protect us. We started hugging each other tighter. We were praying. I was praying for her, and I believe she was praying for me."

Suddenly, Soledad said, something hit Valentina with a strong enough force to throw her and her daughter to the ground.

"I saw white powder coming out of Valentina's body and she began to go through convulsions. Her body went limp. I tried to wake her up by shaking her," Soledad said. "She died in my arms and there was nothing I could do. To see a son or daughter die in your arms is one of the greatest and most profound pains that any human being can imagine."

Soledad said that police did not respond to her screams for help until after her daughter was dead.

"When the police finally came, they took me out of the dressing room and left my daughter laying there. I wanted them to help her, but they just left her laying there alone," she said.

