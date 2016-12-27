BuzzFeed News

13 Real AF Things Carrie Fisher Said About Living With Mental Illness

"You should be proud of being able to say, 'This is what I'm getting through right now.'"

By Ellie Hall

Posted on December 27, 2016, at 6:35 p.m. ET

1. On her life with mental illness:

Julie Markes / ASSOCIATED PRESS / Via Quote: abcnews.go.com

2. On the unspoken difficulty of living with mental illness:

Stephen J. Boitano / ASSOCIATED PRESS / Via Quote: "Wishful Drinking."

3. On the advice she would give to people struggling with mental illness who are afraid to pursue their dreams:

John D Mchugh / ASSOCIATED PRESS / Via Quote: health.heraldtribune.com

4. On taking medication for your mental health:

Evan Agostini / AP / Via Quote: staugustine.com
5. On what to do if things start going wrong:

Seth Rossman / ASSOCIATED PRESS / Via Quote: people.com

6. On life during the depressive phase of bipolar disorder:

Joel Ryan / AP / Via Quote: hollywoodreporter.com

7. On giving yourself credit:

Vince Bucci / AP / Via Quote: npr.org

8. On finding your own "normal":

Jerry Mosey / AP / Via Quote: usatoday30.usatoday.com
9. On making peace with yourself:

Barry Brecheisen / AP / Via Quote: chron.com

10. On not being defined by your mental illness:

Rene Macura / ASSOCIATED PRESS / Via bphope.com

11. On being a mental health advocate:

Matt Sayles / AP / Via Quote: theguardian.com

12. On the advice she'd give to a young woman struggling with bipolar disorder:

Chris Pizzello / AP / Via Quote: theguardian.com

13. On being comfortable with yourself and your mental health:

Dp / DP/AAD/STAR MAX/IPx / Via Quote: questia.com

