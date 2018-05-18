BuzzFeed News

Look At All The Wedding Dresses These British Royals Wore Over The Past 100 Years

Meghan Markle joins more than a century of beautiful princess brides.

By Ellie Hall

Headshot of Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 19, 2018, at 10:08 a.m. ET

Posted on May 18, 2018, at 4:14 p.m. ET

July 6, 1893: Princess Mary of Teck

Downey / Getty Images, W. And D. Downey / Getty Images

Spouse: Prince George, Duke of York, the future King George V

Dress Designer: Linton and Curtis

April 26, 1923: Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon

Central Press / Getty Images, Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Spouse: Prince Albert, Duke of York, the future King George VI

Dress Designer: Madame Handley-Seymour

June 3, 1937: Wallis Simpson

Central Press / Getty Images, Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

Spouse: Prince Edward, Duke of Windsor, the abdicated King Edward VIII

Dress Designer: Mainbocher

Nov. 20, 1947: Princess Elizabeth

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Spouse: Lt. Philip Mountbatten

Dress Designer: Norman Hartnell

May 6, 1960: Princess Margaret

Afp / AFP / Getty Images, Photo by Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Spouse: Antony Armstrong-Jones

Dress Designer: Norman Hartnell

Nov. 14, 1973: Princess Anne

Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Spouse: Cpt. Mark Phillips

Dress Designer: Maureen Baker

July 29, 1981: Lady Diana Spencer

Anwar Hussein / Getty Images, Fox Photos / Getty Images

Spouse: Charles, Prince of Wales

Dress Designers: David and Elizabeth Emanuel

July 23, 1986: Sarah Ferguson

Anwar Hussein / Getty Images, AP Photo

Spouse: Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Dress Designer: Lindka Cierach

Dec. 12, 1992: Princess Anne

Rex Images, Martin Keene / AP

Spouse: Cmdr. Timothy Laurence

Dress Designer: Unknown

July 14, 1994: Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones

Tim Graham / Getty Images, Martin Keene - Pa Images / Getty Images

Spouse: Daniel Chatto

Dress Designer: Jasper Conran

June 19, 1999: Sophie Rhys-Jones

John Stillwell / AFP / Getty Images, Tim Graham / Getty Images

Spouse: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

Dress Designer: Samantha Shaw

April 9. 2005: Camilla Parker-Bowles

Pool / Getty Images, Getty Images

Spouse: Charles, Prince of Wales

Dress Designers: Antonia Robinson and Anna Valentine

May 17, 2008: Autumn Kelly

Afp / AFP / Getty Images

Spouse: Peter Phillips

Dress Designer: Sassi Holford

Apr. 29, 2011: Catherine Middleton

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, Carl De Souza / AFP / Getty Images

Spouse: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Dress Designer: Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

July 30, 2011: Zara Phillips

Wpa Pool / Getty Images, Mike Marsland / WireImage

Spouse: Mike Tindall

Dress Designer: Stewart Parvin

May 19, 2018: Meghan Markle

Danny Lawson / AFP / Getty Images, Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Spouse: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Dress Designer: Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

