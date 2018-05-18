Look At All The Wedding Dresses These British Royals Wore Over The Past 100 Years
Meghan Markle joins more than a century of beautiful princess brides.
Last updated on May 19, 2018, at 10:08 a.m. ET
Posted on May 18, 2018, at 4:14 p.m. ET
July 6, 1893: Princess Mary of Teck
April 26, 1923: Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon
June 3, 1937: Wallis Simpson
Nov. 20, 1947: Princess Elizabeth
May 6, 1960: Princess Margaret
Nov. 14, 1973: Princess Anne
July 29, 1981: Lady Diana Spencer
July 23, 1986: Sarah Ferguson
Dec. 12, 1992: Princess Anne
July 14, 1994: Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones
June 19, 1999: Sophie Rhys-Jones
April 9. 2005: Camilla Parker-Bowles
May 17, 2008: Autumn Kelly
Apr. 29, 2011: Catherine Middleton
July 30, 2011: Zara Phillips
May 19, 2018: Meghan Markle
buzzfeed.com
Confused about who some of these people are? There's a chart for that!
buzzfeed.com
Who says a royal wedding dress has to be white?!?
buzzfeed.com
Some things you might not know about how monarchs get married.