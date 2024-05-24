Vanessa Hudgens Reposted A Ton Of “Never Before Seen” Pictures From The “High School Musical” Set, And You Need To See Them

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.

Vanessa Hudgens is reflecting on her High School Musical era in more ways than one.

On Wednesday, Vanessa was crowned winner of the 11th season of The Masked Singer after being revealed as The Goldfish.

The 35-year-old — who is currently expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker — delivered some showstopping vocal performances to beat out 14 other celebrity contestants. And now, she’s opened up about how her musical roots prepared her for the fierce competition.

“I grew up doing musical theater. I’ve been performing since I was literally, like, 4 years old and singing professionally since I was, like, 7, so I’ve been doing it almost my entire life,” she told E! News on Thursday off the back of her big win.

She continued: “All those hours don’t go and disappear. I got to bring that with me into the work I constantly do. And this was a really beautiful and fun place to be able to share that.”

Vanessa’s big break was starring as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical films released in 2006, 2007, and 2008. And while talking with E!, the mom-to-be looked forward to eventually watching her movies with her kids.

“I’ll show my kids all my work,” she said excitedly. “That’s why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age.”

It goes without saying that the High School Musical movies hold a special place in the hearts of many. Earlier this week, Vanessa sent fans of the franchise into a frenzy by reposting a batch of “never before seen” images from the set on her Instagram story.

The nostalgic Instagram reel — first posted by Lucas Grabeel, who played Ryan Evans — featured many photographs taken in the years Vanessa and her fellow cast members worked on the hit movies.

Along with a ton of adorable group pictures and selfies featuring the likes of Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, and Monique Coleman, Vanessa is also photographed alongside her costar and then-boyfriend, Zac Efron, who starred as Troy Bolton.


“Here’s some never before seen photos from the archives 😭,” Lucas wrote in the caption. “Thanks Wildcats for all the years of LOOOOOVE!!!!!!❤️ I’m bursting with joy right now.”

In one picture, Zac can be seen embracing Vanessa on the set of High School Musical 2 in 2007. On Tuesday, she reposted the reel to her own Instagram story with the caption: “Love thissss.”

So, if you’re in the mood for some nostalgia, here’s where you can watch the reel for yourself! In the meantime, you can catch Vanessa’s interview with E! News here.

