Vanessa Hudgens Reposted A Ton Of “Never Before Seen” Pictures From The “High School Musical” Set, And You Need To See Them

On Wednesday, Vanessa was crowned winner of the 11th season of The Masked Singer after being revealed as The Goldfish.
The 35-year-old — who is currently expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker — delivered some showstopping vocal performances to beat out 14 other celebrity contestants. And now, she’s opened up about how her musical roots prepared her for the fierce competition.
“I grew up doing musical theater. I’ve been performing since I was literally, like, 4 years old and singing professionally since I was, like, 7, so I’ve been doing it almost my entire life,” she told E! News on Thursday off the back of her big win.
Vanessa’s big break was starring as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical films released in 2006, 2007, and 2008. And while talking with E!, the mom-to-be looked forward to eventually watching her movies with her kids.
It goes without saying that the High School Musical movies hold a special place in the hearts of many. Earlier this week, Vanessa sent fans of the franchise into a frenzy by reposting a batch of “never before seen” images from the set on her Instagram story.
The nostalgic Instagram reel — first posted by Lucas Grabeel, who played Ryan Evans — featured many photographs taken in the years Vanessa and her fellow cast members worked on the hit movies.
In one picture, Zac can be seen embracing Vanessa on the set of High School Musical 2 in 2007. On Tuesday, she reposted the reel to her own Instagram story with the caption: “Love thissss.”