Vanessa Bryant Broke Down In Court While The Jury Were Told How A Sheriff's Deputy Circulated Graphic Images Of Kobe Bryant’s Body Two Days After His Fatal Helicopter Crash

“County employees exploited the accident,” Bryant’s lawyer told jurors on Wednesday. “They took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs. … They poured salt in an unhealable wound.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed News Staff

Vanessa Bryant sobbed on her first day in court for her lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images

In September 2020, Bryant sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over allegations that a number of their employees took and circulated cellphone images of the helicopter crash site where her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, were killed.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

On Jan. 26, 2020, Kobe, Gianna (known to many as Gigi), and seven others died en route to a youth basketball tournament when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas due to poor visibility.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Bryant’s lawsuit accuses at least eight Los Angeles County employees of taking pictures of the victims’ bodies with their personal cellphones and circulating the images among colleagues. In one instance, a deputy is being accused of using “his photos of the victims to try to impress a woman at a bar, bragging about how he had been at the crash site.”

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

“Mrs Bryant feels ill at the thought that sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and members of the public have gawked at gratuitous images of her deceased husband and child,” the filings read. “She lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online.”

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

The lawsuit, which is seeking unspecified millions in damages for negligence, emotional distress, and invasion of privacy, got underway in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

In his opening statements, Bryant’s lawyer, Luis Li, explained to the jury that just two days after the crash, sheriff's deputy Joey Cruz allegedly showed pictures of Kobe’s “decapitated body” to people at a bar in California.

Harry How / Getty Images

According to Rolling Stone, Li proceeded to present jurors with video footage that showed Cruz seated at the Baja California Bar & Grill in Norwalk, holding his cellphone up to a bartender to show him something on the screen.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for VF

In the surveillance video, the bartender appears visibly disturbed by what he sees and walks away. Having been so unnerved by Cruz’s behavior, the bartender later filed a formal complaint with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, serving as a whistleblower for the case.

Harry How / Getty Images

Addressing the 10-member jury, Li recalled that officials at the scene of the fatal incident “walked around the wreckage and took pictures of broken bodies from the helicopter crash,” adding that they “took close-ups of limbs, of burnt flesh.”

Luis Villanueva lights a candle in front of a Kobe Bryant mural in which he holds up his number 24 jersey beside the words &quot;los angeles culture&quot; written in the font of the Lakers basketball team
Apu Gomes / AFP via Getty Images

The court also heard an audio clip of one detective admitting that his wife had not wanted to view the photos after he described them as “piles of meat.”

Smoldering, smoking wreckage of the crashed helicopter site in a wooded area
David Mcnew / Getty Images

“County employees exploited the accident,” Li said. “They took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs. … They poured salt in an unhealable wound.”

A mural depicting Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna as angels with wings in clouds
Mario Tama / Getty Images

In turn, county lawyers say that the case lacks merit because the graphic images were never leaked to the public. They added that Cruz deeply regrets his actions, saying that he was new to his job role at the time of the deadly crash.

Paul Bereswill / Getty Images

“The county continues to express its deepest sympathies for the families that suffered this terrible loss,” county lawyer Mira Hashmall told Rolling Stone in a statement. “The county has also worked tirelessly for two and half years to make sure its site photos of the crash were never publicly disseminated. The evidence shows they never were. And that is fact, not speculation.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In a declaration filed in December 2021 in response to a motion by Los Angeles County to dismiss her lawsuit, Bryant spoke of her “extreme sadness and anger.”

Rich Fury / WireImage

“It infuriates me that the people I trusted to protect the dignity of my husband and daughter abused their positions to obtain souvenirs of their deaths, as though possessing pictures of their remains somehow makes them special,” she said.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

“I also feel extreme sadness and anger knowing that photos of my husband's and daughter's bodies were laughed about while shown at a bar and an awards banquet,” she continued. “Given how many people had the photos, I am confident these were not the only times the photos were shown off.”

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The trial began hours after jury selection was completed on Wednesday and is expected to last 10 days.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Topics in this article