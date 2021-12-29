Travis Scott’s Dior Collaboration Has Been Indefinitely Postponed Weeks After He Denied Legal Liability In The Astroworld Tragedy Which Killed 10 Fans
Dior’s decision to halt the release of Scott’s Cactus Jack collection comes after a string of postponements by brands also affiliated with the rapper in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.
Dior has announced its decision to indefinitely postpone an upcoming collaboration with Travis Scott.
Earlier this year, Dior unveiled the capsule collection designed in collaboration with Scott’s Cactus Jack label. The creative collab — which was highly anticipated by fans of the rapper — marked the first time that the luxury fashion house had teamed up with a musician for a full collection.
Fans first caught a glimpse of the line when it debuted on the runway during Paris Fashion Week in June. However, the pieces were not set to roll out until 2022.
Now, in a statement provided to WWD on Dec. 28, Dior said that the decision to halt the line ahead of its release was made “out of respect” for all those affected by the fatal Astroworld festival, which was produced and headlined by Scott.
Ten people were killed and many others injured during Scott’s headlining performance on the first night of the festival, which took place in Houston on Nov. 5.
It was later confirmed by a medical examiner that all 10 victims — the youngest being 9 years old — died as a result of “compression asphyxia,” meaning they were essentially crushed and suffocated by external pressure during the crowd surge.
As it currently stands, Scott is yet to formally address the Dior postponement. However, a source familiar with the situation told Complex yesterday that the move to delay the line was a “mutual decision” between Dior and Scott.
Over recent years, Scott has become increasingly well-known for trailblazing collaborations with global brands such as Nike, McDonald’s, and Fortnite.
But in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, a number of brands previously affiliated with Scott, like Dior, have taken steps to distance themselves from the musician.
Shortly after the devastating events in Houston, Nike released a statement announcing the delayed launch of their sneaker collaboration with Scott’s Cactus Jack label.
In December, the brewing company Anheuser-Busch — which produces Scott’s own spiked seltzer, Cacti — announced this month that they would be discontinuing all production and brand development on the drink line. The Cacti Instagram page also appears to have been deactivated.
Despite the company not releasing a formal statement on the matter, many fans also noticed that Scott’s avatar and other branding was removed from Fortnite in the days after the deadly concert.
And so, while many of his brand deals have been stalled, it appears that Scott feels that the backlash he’s facing has been somewhat misdirected.
Speaking on Dec. 9 during his first sit-down interview after the events in Houston, Scott was asked by Charlamagne tha God whether he felt that people were “forcing responsibility” onto him as the face of the festival.
The 30-year-old agreed with the statement, and in response suggested that “the media” was putting the blame on him because he was the “face of the festival.”
Just three days prior to the release of the interview, Scott sparked outrage after legal filings revealed that he had denied allegations made against him in the wake of the disaster.
In the weeks after the festival took place, Scott was named as a defendant in over 200 lawsuits, many of which alleged “negligence” and the “encouragement of violence,” among other claims.
In his first legal response to 11 of these suits on Dec. 6, Scott, via his attorneys, denied legal liability and “respectfully” requested that the claims made against him “be dismissed with prejudice.”
Shortly after the new legal documents surfaced, a representative for Scott reportedly maintained that he “is not legally liable” for the tragedy, and added that he’ll likely file more dismissal requests as time goes on.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to a spokesperson for Scott for comment on the postponement of his Dior collection.
