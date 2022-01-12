 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Tom Holland Has Been Spotted Lurking In The Background Of A Behind-The-Scenes “Euphoria” Cast Photo After Admitting He Visited Zendaya On Set “At Least 30 Times” And Fans Are Obsessed

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Tom Holland Has Been Spotted Lurking In The Background Of A Behind-The-Scenes “Euphoria” Cast Photo After Admitting He Visited Zendaya On Set “At Least 30 Times” And Fans Are Obsessed

How about that Euphoria/Marvel crossover?

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed News Staff

Posted on January 12, 2022, at 11:11 a.m. ET

At long last, Season 2 of Euphoria is finally here.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

Over two years since its first season premiered, the hit HBO series, which stars Zendaya, finally returned to screens on Sunday with an action-packed first episode.

And despite a generous serving of onscreen drama, a particular behind-the-scenes moment still managed to divert some of the attention.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

So, if you’ve watched the first episode already, you’ll know that Season 2 is set to welcome a number of new characters to the show’s star-studded ensemble.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

However, the addition of a few new faces didn't stop fans from doing a double-take after spotting an imposter in a newly surfaced snap of the cast.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

On Monday, photographer Siyon Foster celebrated the launch of Season 2 with a backstage photo dump, providing fans on Instagram with a selection of brand-new behind-the-scenes shots that look to have been taken while shooting episode one.

Upon further inspection of the gallery, eagle-eyed viewers noticed an eerie figure lurking in the background of a group photograph, a familiar peace sign peeking out from behind Zendaya, who posed with her costars.

instagram.com

In case you’ve not already guessed, fans collectively identified the silhouette as Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland, inevitably prompting a LOT of excitement on social media.

lidia @homeccomings

zendaya and tom on the set of euphoria, SCREAMING &lt;3

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @homeccomings

Before we proceed, we must preface that the picture in question is pretty dark and grainy, making it nearly impossible to say for certain if it’s Tom, or just someone who resembles him. (Not to mention that he’s also wearing a mask, which — while praiseworthy — does not help with the investigation.)

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Nonetheless, I think we can pretty safely assume that the masked individual huddled behind Zendaya is probably who we think it is. Especially given that Tom recently revealed that he visited the set "at least 30 times" while they shot Season 2.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

If you know anything about Tom and Zendaya, that piece of information probably won’t come as a surprise to you, particularly in light of the fact that the Spider-Man star has made no secret of his desire to get involved with Euphoria.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

Stepping away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a moment, Tom explained during an interview in December that he had been “petitioning” for a role on the hit series.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates

Tom Holland when asked if he’d ever do a cameo in #Euphoria: “I’ve been asking for this for a long time. And it hasn’t happened yet, and I’m very disappointed. I must have visited the set 30 times this season.”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @FilmUpdates

“It has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed,” he said at the time. “I want to be in Euphoria!”

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

And given that Zendaya also serves as an executive producer on the show, the idea that she might be able to wrangle a cameo for her boyfriend doesn’t seem out of the question.

Filmmagic / FilmMagic for HBO

However, despite his promising appearance behind the scenes, it sounds a lot like we might have to wait a bit longer to get the Marvel/Euphoria crossover we deserve.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

Addressing the cameo speculation during a conversation with E! News on Jan. 7, Zendaya hinted that she actually asked the show’s producers if they could work in an appearance for Tom.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

“I mean, listen, we've talked about it all the time,” she said. “We're like, ‘Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!’”

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

So, while it seems unlikely that we’ll be seeing Tom’s face in this season of Euphoria, we’ve certainly got our hopes up for the future.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

And besides, if there’s one thing to be learned from his recent performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s that Tom knows a thing or two about legendary crossovers. And we’ll leave it at that.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.