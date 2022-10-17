Tom Brady is continuing to fly solo amid reports of a rift between him and his wife of nearly 14 years, Gisele Bündchen.
On Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback swapped his sports gear for a suit as he attended the wedding of his old friend, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
The billionaire tied the knot with Dr. Dana Blumberg during a surprise ceremony at the Hall des Lumiéres in New York City, where Jon Bon Jovi and Elton John were spotted among the famous attendees.
But despite the star-studded congregation, Tom’s wife, Gisele — who also presumably developed a close bond with Kraft during their time in Boston — was nowhere to be seen.
In photographs obtained by Page Six, Tom can be seen entering and later leaving the venue by himself, while additional glimpses inside the party show the 45-year-old NFL legend chatting with fellow guests.
Gisele’s apparent absence comes after months of speculation that their marriage might soon be over, with new reports claiming that the A-list duo have both hired divorce attorneys.
For a bit of context, whispers of fallout have been swirling since February, back when Tom made the U-turn decision to unretire from football and return to the Bucs for another season in the NFL.
The shocking backtrack allegedly sparked “a lot of tension” in his marriage, and in the months since, Gisele has spoken candidly about her “concerns” regarding her husband’s career and the impact it has on their family dynamic.
During an interview with Elle magazine this summer, the supermodel said that she’d like Tom to be more “present” for their children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, and his 15-year-old son, John, from a previous relationship.
She also added that she and Tom had countless conversations about his future on the football field but that he ultimately chose to “follow his joy.”
Around the same time in August, the QB took an unprecedented 11-day break from preseason training camp to deal with “personal stuff.”
Upon his return, Tom told reporters: “There's a lot of shit going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can.” It remains unclear whether the time off was related to his marriage.
Since his comeback at the start of the 2022-2023 season, it appears Gisele has yet to attend a game. John, Benjamin, and Vivian showed their support at the Bucs’ first home game on Sept. 25, accompanied by Tom’s mom and sister instead.
It’s important to note that neither Tom nor Gisele have formally commented on the rumors. However, a number of inside sources have been quick to weigh in, revealing that the couple have been living apart for a few months now.
And despite previous reports that a “formal separation” was unlikely, it seems there's now reason to believe that divorce might actually be on the horizon.
On Oct. 4, Gisele made a statement by stepping out without her wedding ring. The missing accessory coincided with breaking reports that very same day claiming that the famous pair have both retained divorce attorneys to put wheels in motion.
“I don’t think there will be any coming back now,” a source told Page Six. “They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”
The outlet also reported that construction had been halted on a 2-acre lot owned by the couple in Miami, where building work had begun on their new five-bedroom mansion.
Two days later, on Oct. 6, an insider shed more light on the alleged breakdown of the marriage, telling People that Gisele “is the one steering the divorce.”
"She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her," the source claimed. "It's pretty obvious that he's hurting. He feels very hurt by her."
Gisele then appeared to subtly corroborate these reports just several days later, reacting to a message on Instagram about being in a relationship with someone who is “inconsistent.”
The quote, shared by author and podcaster Jay Shetty on Oct. 11, read: “You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
He expanded in the caption, adding: “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that's OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals.”
Jay’s words evidently resonated with the former Victoria’s Secret model, who appeared to praise the sentiment by dropping a prayer-hands emoji in the comments section.
The pointed response didn’t go unnoticed by fans, many of whom took it as confirmation that a split is imminent.
But, of course, without direct confirmation from the couple themselves, it’s hard to tell exactly what might happen next. And besides, this isn’t the first time that Tom and Gisele have been rocked by reports of marital issues.
Back in 2020, Tom reflected candidly on a rough patch in their marriage a few years prior, telling Howard Stern that Gisele “wasn't satisfied” and decided to write him a letter to make her feelings known.
“You can get caught up in your life where you think a relationship is great because it only works for you,” he recalled, noting that his wife felt he wasn’t investing enough time in their family life. “The point of a relationship, it has to work for both. You better work on both because if you don't, ultimately, it's not sustainable,” he added.