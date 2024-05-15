Tom Brady has opened up about the unfortunate repercussions of his Netflix roast.
As you’ll know, Tom was recently the subject of a comedy roast, where, over the course of three hours, he endured jokes about everything from his personal life to high-profile career scandals.
The roast was a major hit for Netflix, bringing in a whopping 13.8 million views the week after it aired live on May 5. However, Tom has since expressed some regrets about the night — namely to do with his kids.
If you watched the special, you’ll know that there were a lot of jokes about Tom’s 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children: Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. (Tom also shares a 16-year-old son, Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.)
Reports after the roast suggested that the divorce jokes hadn’t gone down well with Gisele or their kids, with one insider telling People that Benjamin and Vivian were “affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.”
And now, during a new appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Tom appeared to confirm this, saying: “I liked when the jokes were about me… I didn’t like the way they affected my kids.”
Explaining why he signed up for the roast in the first place, Tom said he’s always gotten a kick out of people “making fun” of him, but didn’t consider the “full picture” of how it might impact his loved ones.
Despite his regrets, the 46-year-old dad of three said the roast was “a good lesson for me as a parent,” adding: “I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it.”
Interestingly, roasters on the night have since revealed that jokes directly referencing Tom’s children were considered off-limits.
In spite of this, a lot of the night’s most brutal jokes centered on Gisele, who had no involvement with the event, and sources have alleged the supermodel was “upset and hurt” by how she and her family were portrayed.