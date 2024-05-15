After Reports That Gisele Bündchen Was “Upset,” Tom Brady Shared His Regrets About His Netflix Roast

“I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.”

By
Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

Tom Brady has opened up about the unfortunate repercussions of his Netflix roast.

A closeup of Tom Brady with a man in the background
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

As you’ll know, Tom was recently the subject of a comedy roast, where, over the course of three hours, he endured jokes about everything from his personal life to high-profile career scandals.

Screenshot from &quot;The Roast of Tom Brady&quot;
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Netflix

The roast was a major hit for Netflix, bringing in a whopping 13.8 million views the week after it aired live on May 5. However, Tom has since expressed some regrets about the night — namely to do with his kids.

Tom Brady in a dark suit and sunglasses posing at a &#x27;The Great Race&#x27; event
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

If you watched the special, you’ll know that there were a lot of jokes about Tom’s 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children: Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. (Tom also shares a 16-year-old son, Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.)

Tom Brady&#x27;s children at an NFL ceremony wearing his Patriots jersey
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Reports after the roast suggested that the divorce jokes hadn’t gone down well with Gisele or their kids, with one insider telling People that Benjamin and Vivian were “affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.”

Gisele and Tom sitting at a table at an event
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability

And now, during a new appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Tom appeared to confirm this, saying: “I liked when the jokes were about me… I didn’t like the way they affected my kids.”

Tom Brady in a casual black shirt, gesturing while sitting and speaking during an interview
The Pivot Podcast / YouTube / Via youtu.be

“It’s the hardest part about…like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize,” he continued. “I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.”

Explaining why he signed up for the roast in the first place, Tom said he’s always gotten a kick out of people “making fun” of him, but didn’t consider the “full picture” of how it might impact his loved ones.

Tom Brady, seated, gestures while speaking in an interview setting for &quot;The Pivot&quot;
The Pivot Podcast / YouTube / Via youtu.be

“Sometimes you’re naive,” he admitted. “I always said when I was going through the Deflategate stuff that I watched three things on TV: Premiere League soccer, golf, and comedy shows. Every time I turned on SportsCenter, it was like, are you fucking kidding me? I just want to laugh. I wanted to do the roast because Jeff Ross became somebody I knew.”

Despite his regrets, the 46-year-old dad of three said the roast was “a good lesson for me as a parent,” adding: “I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it.”

Closeup of Tom Brady
Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun,” he said. “If we’re not laughing about things, we’re crying. We should have more fun. What do we love? We love laughing in the locker room. Let’s do more of that and love each other and celebrate other people’s success.”

Interestingly, roasters on the night have since revealed that jokes directly referencing Tom’s children were considered off-limits.

Tom Brady with three children in Patriots jerseys at a football stadium
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

“We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything, because they didn't ask for that,” roaster Nikki Glaser said on The Howard Stern Show last week. “So any kind of reference to anything with that, we left off the table… We all agreed, let’s not throw the kids under the bus.”

In spite of this, a lot of the night’s most brutal jokes centered on Gisele, who had no involvement with the event, and sources have alleged the supermodel was “upset and hurt” by how she and her family were portrayed.

Closeup of Gisele Bundchen
Steve Granitz / WireImage

You can read more about Gisele’s reported reaction to the roast here, and this is where you can watch Tom’s full appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

