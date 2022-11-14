“She felt like I would play football all season, and she would take care of the house. And then all of a sudden, a season would end, and I'd be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,’” he recalled. “That was a big part of our marriage that I had to check myself. Because she's like, ‘I have goals and dreams, too. ... You better start taking care of things at the house.’”