Tim Allen has addressed Pamela Anderson for a second time since she accused him of flashing her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991.
For a bit of context, the allegation surfaced online on Jan. 22 after an excerpt from Anderson’s memoir, Love, Pamela, was obtained by Variety.
In the new book, Pamela recounts her early days on the set of Home Improvement in 1991, claiming that Allen, her then-costar on the sitcom, flashed his penis at her.
“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Anderson writes. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.”
At just 23 years old, Home Improvement was Anderson’s very first television role. However, she’d already become fairly well known for her work in the modeling industry, notably posing for Playboy.
Allen — who was in his late 30s at the time of the alleged incident — apparently told Anderson that he was flashing her to get “even,” having presumably seen her nude modeling photos before meeting her on set.
“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. ‘Now we’re even,’” she recalled him saying. “I laughed uncomfortably.”
Allen vehemently denied ever flashing Anderson, immediately telling Variety in a statement: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”
However, the next day, Anderson doubled down on the claim, telling Vanity Fair that the alleged encounter was “just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations” she “learned to navigate” throughout her career.
In the same interview, she also emphasized that she has “no ill will” toward her former costar.
Later that week, Anderson talked about the accusations for a second time during a cover interview with Variety and even attempted to account for Allen’s alleged behavior.
“Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions,” she wrote in a text to the writer of the article.
She added: “Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”
And now, it seems Anderson’s comments have prompted yet another response from her former castmate, with Allen hitting back at the Baywatch star for a second time.
Speaking to the Daily Mail on an outing last week, the comedian expressed mixed feelings about Anderson.
“She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that. She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her,” he began, before alluding to tensions at ABC, where all eight seasons of Home Improvement were broadcast.
“Everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her…memory, put it that way,” he said. “All of us at Disney/ABC, really.”
As he got into his car, Allen could be heard insisting that Anderson is a “good girl” with a “weird memory.”
Of course, Allen is not the only famous name to get a mention in Anderson’s new book, which was officially released today.
Elsewhere in the tell-all memoir, Anderson recalls a NSFW encounter with Jack Nicholson, who she claimed to have stumbled upon while he was “having a threesome in a bathroom” at the Playboy Mansion.
“Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him,” she writes. “They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss.”
She went on to claim that she helped the Hollywood star “get over the finish line,” and that he thanked her after.
“Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection,” she continues. “I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, ‘Thanks, dear.’”
Addressing the story with Variety, Anderson reflected on this time in her life fondly, saying: “It was just complete freedom. It was full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women. It was really an experience.”