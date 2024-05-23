The Kardashians Gave Their Candid Thoughts On Caitlyn Jenner’s Involvement In The “House Of Kardashian” Docuseries

“I got so many text messages saying, ‘Doesn’t that hurt your feelings? That this is what your stepdad says about you?’”

In the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians, the family finally weighed in on a recent “tell-all” docuseries about their empire.

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner pose together. Kim wears a black outfit, Khloé is in a sequined dress, and Kris is in a red velvet suit
Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In September last year, Sky announced a three-part docuseries called House of Kardashian. The creators promised to unpack the family’s rise to fame, and to do so, they enlisted the help of numerous people from the Kardashians’ inner circle — including Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner’s ex-partner of 22 years.

Caitlyn Jenner in a white turtleneck dress and coat, stands next to Kris Jenner in a nude dress and white fur coat at an event. Both women are smiling
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Caitlyn and Kris married in 1991 and welcomed two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, in 1995 and 1997. Caitlyn — who came out as transgender in 2015 — also played a major role in the lives and upbringings of Kris’s four children with Robert Kardashian Sr. — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian.

The downfall of Caitlyn and Kris’s marriage and eventual divorce in 2013 was heavily documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Caitlyn’s relationship with the family suffered greatly in the following years.

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner are talking at a public event, with Caitlyn in a black dress and Kris in a sparkling, multi-colored dress
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

The feud between Caitlyn and the Kardashians reached its peak in 2017 when the former Olympian released a scathing memoir, The Secrets of My Life, in which she made several accusations against her ex-wife — including that Kris was well aware of her desire to transition throughout their marriage.


The memoir led to many heated arguments that played out on KUWTK, and Caitlyn eventually revealed that the Kardashian family had cut ties with her. 


“I don't talk to the Kardashians anymore. The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around,” she said during a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan.

Now, more than a decade after the divorce, the drama between Caitlyn, Kris, and the kids appears to have settled down — which is why the family was so shocked when Caitlyn appeared in the House of Kardashian trailer, giving the impression that she was about to divulge their secrets.

Caitlyn Jenner sits indoors, wearing a light shirt, with a framed photo and window behind her
Sky / YouTube / Via youtu.be

Caitlyn is shown on a cream-colored couch in the trailer, seemingly preparing for a tell-all interview. “Oh my God. Anyway, here we go,” she announces with an apprehensive look. 


“Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?’” she says before being asked to describe what it was like to work with Kris, responding with a telling laugh. 

When the docuseries was unveiled, reports emphasized that Kris and the Kardashian family had no editorial control over the project. And last night’s Kardashians premiere indicated this to be true as the family reacted to the trailer in real time.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian on stage at an event, with Kim speaking at the microphone
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The trailer was released on Sept. 14, and the first episode didn’t air until Oct. 8. Based on Kris and Scott’s conversation about preparing for Paris Fashion Week — which kicked off in late September — this scene was seemingly filmed shortly after the trailer dropped, but before any of the family had watched the full series.

Seated around a dining table at Scott Disick’s house, Khloé and Kris are asked by their host if they’ve seen the “bullshit” trailer for the new documentary, which he proceeds to play on his phone.

Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian are seated indoors, looking at a smartphone. Khloe has straight blonde hair and a chunky cross necklace; a coffee cup is beside her
Hulu / Disney+

Watching together, Kris reacts to a line that seems to negatively suggest she built the family’s fame because she “wanted to be more than just a housewife.” Rolling her eyes, she says: “Shoot me. I wanted to be more than just a housewife, OK? So? Kill me.”

In her confessional, Khloé sheds more light on how the docuseries came together without their involvement, revealing that many of their close friends and colleagues — both past and present — were asked to be interviewed.

Khloé Kardashian sits on a couch in a stylish light pink dress, speaking directly to the camera in a scene from &quot;The Kardashians&quot; on Disney+
Hulu / Disney+

“There is this new documentary about our family, and apparently whoever [is making the doc] has been calling people that have either once been in our lives or are in our lives to do the documentary, and no one really has agreed to do it — except for Caitlyn,” she says.

Weighing in on Caitlyn’s decision to participate in the docuseries, Khloé says she had concerns about the whole thing but ultimately feels Caitlyn is “completely free to do whatever she wants.”

Khloé Kardashian in a close-up shot from an interview, wearing a light-colored top and a heart pendant necklace
Hulu / Disney+

“I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary that I would imagine isn’t trying to paint us in the most beautiful light,” she says. “I just know she wouldn’t like that about her.”

At Scott’s dining table, he and Khloé express frustration with how Caitlyn has treated the family, specifically Kris. “People have pointed fingers at [Kris] over the years as if she was the one that instigated being mean or being unkind,” Scott says, promoting Khloé to suggest Caitlyn went to great lengths to paint Kris as the villain publicly.

Scott Disick sits indoors with a pensive expression, wearing a casual black T-shirt. A fireplace and stacked books are visible in the background
Hulu / Disney+

“This was my dad for 24 years. Like, it hurts me too,” Khloé says, noting how “close” she was to Caitlyn when she and Kris were married. “I used to lay in bed with [her] and watch fucking Unsolved Mysteries and all this shit all the time.”

While Khloé seemed betrayed by Caitlyn’s involvement in the docuseries, Kim appeared to take a more relaxed approach, saying in her confessional that her feelings weren’t hurt, even when Caitlyn claimed she “calculated” her rise to fame.

Kim Kardashian in a sleek, sleeveless top, sitting on a couch during an interview for &quot;The Kardashians&quot; on Disney+
Hulu / Disney+

“I got so many text messages saying, ‘Doesn’t that hurt your feelings? That this is what your stepdad says about you?’ But it honestly doesn’t,” she says. “I had such a great stepdad who raised me, so none of those things that are said — even if twisted or whatever — are going to make me think differently of the life I had.”

After House of Kardashian aired in October, Caitlyn responded to public criticism of her involvement by claiming she did it with the family’s best interests in mind.

Caitlyn Jenner attends a Sky Original event, wearing a white blouse with a necklace named &quot;Caitlyn&quot;
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / Getty Images for Sky

“I hate to see the press lying about my role in the new documentary on Sky, saying I spilled all the family tea,” she wrote on X. “It's such BS. I spoke so highly of all of my family — and yes, that includes Kris. The media is so cruel and cares only about clicks. I went on fighting for my family!”


Before this, she told the Times of London that she got involved in the docuseries without the rest of the family so that she could defend them. “I want to do my best to be very positive and really represent the family and the kids in a positive way,” she recalled.

The Kardashians can be streamed on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally. The next episode will be available on May 30.

