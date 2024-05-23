The Kardashians Gave Their Candid Thoughts On Caitlyn Jenner’s Involvement In The “House Of Kardashian” Docuseries

In September last year, Sky announced a three-part docuseries called House of Kardashian. The creators promised to unpack the family’s rise to fame, and to do so, they enlisted the help of numerous people from the Kardashians’ inner circle — including Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner’s ex-partner of 22 years.
The downfall of Caitlyn and Kris’s marriage and eventual divorce in 2013 was heavily documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Caitlyn’s relationship with the family suffered greatly in the following years.
Now, more than a decade after the divorce, the drama between Caitlyn, Kris, and the kids appears to have settled down — which is why the family was so shocked when Caitlyn appeared in the House of Kardashiantrailer, giving the impression that she was about to divulge their secrets.
When the docuseries was unveiled, reports emphasized that Kris and the Kardashian family had no editorial control over the project. And last night’s Kardashians premiere indicated this to be true as the family reacted to the trailer in real time.
Seated around a dining table at Scott Disick’s house, Khloé and Kris are asked by their host if they’ve seen the “bullshit” trailer for the new documentary, which he proceeds to play on his phone.
In her confessional, Khloé sheds more light on how the docuseries came together without their involvement, revealing that many of their close friends and colleagues — both past and present — were asked to be interviewed.
Weighing in on Caitlyn’s decision to participate in the docuseries, Khloé says she had concerns about the whole thing but ultimately feels Caitlyn is “completely free to do whatever she wants.”
At Scott’s dining table, he and Khloé express frustration with how Caitlyn has treated the family, specifically Kris. “People have pointed fingers at [Kris] over the years as if she was the one that instigated being mean or being unkind,” Scott says, promoting Khloé to suggest Caitlyn went to great lengths to paint Kris as the villain publicly.
While Khloé seemed betrayed by Caitlyn’s involvement in the docuseries, Kim appeared to take a more relaxed approach, saying in her confessional that her feelings weren’t hurt, even when Caitlyn claimed she “calculated” her rise to fame.
After House of Kardashian aired in October, Caitlyn responded to public criticism of her involvement by claiming she did it with the family’s best interests in mind.
The Kardashians can be streamed on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally. The next episode will be available on May 30.