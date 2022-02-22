The First Trailer For The Kardashians’ New Show Has Arrived And Here's Everything You Missed

At long last, the very first trailer for the Kardashian family’s new show has finally arrived, but there’s every chance you might have missed it.
Eagle-eyed viewers of The Bachelor were in for a treat last night when the first trailer for The Kardashians made its highly anticipated debut during a commercial break.
The 30-second clip — which began circulating online overnight — offers an exclusive glimpse of what’s to come, and though the preview may only be brief, it's given us a lot to unpack before The Kardashians officially arrives later this year.
So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know!
First, we need to go back to basics. In December 2020 — two months after announcing that Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! would be ending after 14 years — matriarch Kris Jenner broke the news that she and her daughters had signed a mysterious partnership deal with the global streaming platform, Hulu.
At the time, fans of the show weren’t quite sure what this meant, just that ~something~ new was coming. Between then and now, the family have given very little away about what the Hulu project will entail, only hinting that it will mark a new “chapter” for the KarJenners.
“In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family,” Kris revealed back in May 2021. “Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming, but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch.”
Throughout last fall, the Kar-Jenner clan continued dropping hints on Instagram, with Kim revealing that filming had officially begun in September after she posted a snap of her microphone pack.
After months without an official title, the project was eventually unveiled as The Kardashians in a short teaser on Jan. 1., and just a few weeks later, we were given its release date of April 14, with new episodes streaming weekly.
With a date finally confirmed, it was only a matter of time before fans would get their first glimpse, and thankfully, the day has come.
If you’ve been keeping up with the show’s various updates in recent weeks, you’ll already be aware that the five Kar-Jenner sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and of course, their momager Kris, are returning. But, by the looks of the new trailer, it seems like Kourtney’s new fiancé, Travis Barker, could be playing a pretty major role in the show too.
Not only that, but one brief scene shows Khloé’s former partner, Tristan Thompson seated at the table with the rest of the family, which implies that we’ll get an inside look at the breakdown of Khloé and Tristan’s rekindled relationship before he was embroiled in last month’s paternity scandal.
Some fans also noticed that Kourtney’s ex — and fan-favorite KUWTK cast member — Scott Disick didn’t appear in any of the new clips. But, before you start panicking, we’ve already had confirmation from Kim that Scott will be participating.
He’s also been photographed filming with the family on various occasions since September, so I think we can expect Scott to make an appearance or two later down the line — which could also shed some light on how he's been coping with Kourtney's engagement at long last.
Like Scott, Rob Kardashian was also absent from the preview. After stepping away from the spotlight in recent years, fans had high hopes that the only Kardashian bro might return to screens. However, it was reported last fall that he is enjoying the lowkey life and has no plans to participate.
Elsewhere in the trailer, Kylie and Kendall both make a couple of brief appearances, raising hopes that the Jenner sisters might be set to take center stage for the family’s next chapter, after being noticeably less involved in the latter seasons of KUWTK.
Interestingly, the scene where they're in Kylie's custom pink Rolls Royce was shot in October — four months before Kylie gave birth — which suggests we'll also get more insight into her second pregnancy than we did her first, which was omitted entirely from KUWTK.
There's also a shot of the Kylie Cosmetics foyer, implying that viewers will perhaps get to see more behind the scenes details of Kylie's role as an entrepreneur.
It also appears that we’ll get some behind the scenes footage from Kim’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut, which took place in October, around the time that she was first linked to her current partner, Pete Davidson.
It’s also worth highlighting that footage from this time would likely bring fans a little more clarity on the state of Kim’s rocky relationship with Kanye West, which appeared to rapidly decline shortly after her appearance on SNL.
As previously mentioned, the new trailer also features several appearances from Travis Barker, and it looks like a large chunk of the footage was taken from around the time of his and Kourt’s engagement in October.
One scene shows Kourtney and Travis gathered with their family celebrating in a restaurant after they got engaged.
After posing for a family photo in front of an extravagant floral display, Kris Jenner can be seen crying and raising a toast to Kourtney and Travis while they beam at the end of the table.
In another scene, Kris hugs Kourtney while telling her through tears, “This makes me so happy.”
Kim can then be heard making a quip at her mom's congratulatory words and emotion, telling Kourtney and Travis, “She's never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened a few times,” in reference to her three previous marriages.
Elsewhere in the trailer, there's a cute scene showing Travis drumming for Kourtney, and the sheer number of Kravis clips has led fans to speculate that the pair will be a main focus of the show — something which might come as a surprise if you've been following the family for a while.
Longtime Kardashian fans will know that Kourtney’s lack of involvement in KUWTK was an ongoing source of contention between the sisters, with Kourt often being accused of not pulling her weight while Kim and Khloé were at the show’s forefront.
The feud reached its climax in 2020 when — after months of vicious arguments — Kim and Kourtney came to blows in a physical altercation that resulted in Kourt quitting the show entirely. This wound up being the catalyst for the end of KUWTK as we knew it.
Because of this, viewers were a little shocked to see that Kourt’s personal life was a major part of the new trailer, prompting fans to gather on Reddit to discuss.
“So Kourtney is the face? How the turn tables,” quipped one fan.
“Sooo mostly Kourtney n Travis stuff?” someone else agreed.
“My first thought,” another viewer said. “She’s like 75% of the promo.”
A lot of fans were quick to highlight that Kourtney’s storylines were the driving force behind the drama of the earliest seasons of KUWTK, which were largely focused on her relationship with Scott, the birth of their children, and his struggles with addiction.
With all that in mind, fans argued that Kourtney and Scott carried the show to success in its early days, and noted that it looks like she could be set to take center stage once again with her engagement.
“Kourt carrying the show on her back again? Couldn’t be…,” wrote one fan.
“Howling @ presumably Kourtney carrying the story line again, but she doesn’t contribute enough apparently,” agreed someone else, alluding to the previous conflict with Kim and Khloé.
Echoing a similar thought, someone else pondered how Travis’s involvement in the show will impact Kourt and Scott’s on-screen dynamic, especially in light of the fact that towards the end of KUWTK, their shared plotlines largely revolved around the possibility of them getting back together or having more kids.
“I am glad we see so much of kourt, she always carried the show for me,” they wrote. “I'd love for us to see less of scott, or maybe just scenes with him and the kids because I think it's gross that they push the relationship with him and kourt so much, she clearly just want to move on and she deserve to be happy!”
As it currently stands, the new trailer has not been shared on social media by any of the family, nor has it been posted to the show’s official Instagram page. But, luckily, plenty of viewers were able to record it when it aired on TV last night, meaning it’s available to watch on a number of fan accounts. Enjoy!
Ellen Durney is a Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.