The Chainsmokers Revealed They’ve Had Multiple Threesomes Together After People Were Convinced They Were Brothers And Everyone Is Deeply Confused

I can officially confirm that 2023 will *not* be the year that celebs refrain from telling us unnecessarily personal information.

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed News Staff

There’s every chance you might be familiar with The Chainsmokers.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

The electronic music duo — made up of Alex Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart — are perhaps best known for hit songs like “Closer” featuring Halsey and their collaboration with Coldplay, “Something Just Like This.”

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images 1/ST

This week, however, it wasn’t their music that got people talking.

On Wednesday, the pair made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast to talk with host Alexandra Cooper about all things work, love, and *checks notes* threesomes.

In case you managed to miss it, the biggest takeaway from the interview came when the trio got onto the topic of fan hookups, leading to the revelation that Alex and Drew have shared sexual partners on more than one occasion.

“I think we were like, ‘What the fuck just happened?’ Because they were never planned,” Alex said after the two laughed sheepishly at the question of how often people propose threesomes with them. “It’s weird, I’m not gonna lie,” he added.

Spotify

Naturally, the host dug deeper, asking Drew and Alex whether they looked at each other ~differently~ the morning after sharing such an intimate experience. This prompted Drew to ask in reply, “The first time?” — making clear that this wasn’t just a one-time occasion.

Instagram / Spotify

Looking a little nervous, the pair proceeded to offer an explanation as to how these sexual escapades came to be, with Alex clarifying that the threesomes happened “almost by force” back in “the days when we used to share hotel rooms.”

“In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t split them apart! They literally have two singles,” he went on. “We were forced into these scenarios.”

Instagram / Spotify

Of course, it didn’t take long for their steamy revelation to make waves on Twitter — and let’s just say, people certainly didn’t hold back from sharing their thoughts.

JAKE G. “LAVENDER” OUT NOW @JAKEGco

and are these “chainsmokers fans” in the room with us now https://t.co/UOFQMltdiu

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @JAKEGco

“ain’t no way there are people getting in bed with one chainsmoker let alone two chainsmokers,” someone joked.

stoink @_jadafisher

ain’t no way there are people getting in bed with one chainsmoker let alone two chainsmokers https://t.co/5s9I4W8Ieg

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @_jadafisher

“Sorry but no way the chainsmokers have multiple fans,” added someone else, while others simply begged to unlearn the information.

popular loner 🤷🏼‍♀️🚶🏼‍♀️ @milkyy_tweets

sorry but no way the chainsmokers have multiple fans https://t.co/m3dTRhZwjK

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @milkyy_tweets
Andrea Russett @AndreaRussett

i want to unlearn this information https://t.co/xOO1c3EVt3

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @AndreaRussett

But, among the varied responses, there was an overwhelming sense of shock and confusion for many upon discovering that Drew and Alex — who bear a noticeable resemblance — are not, in fact, brothers.

Duffy⁷ VIBE 13TH JAN @Joons_kookie07

Chainsmokers aren't brothers ?? I always thought they are https://t.co/82GmenSmrf

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Joons_kookie07

“just found out the chainsmokers are not brothers but are in fact fucking each other ?” one person wrote, which was echoed by plenty of others who joked that the news of their threesome(s) was how they discovered that they weren’t related.

keira. @kettlevinyl

just found out the chainsmokers are not brothers but are in fact fucking each other ?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @kettlevinyl

“This is how I learned the chainsmokers aren’t brothers,” someone tweeted.

Emily Faye @mlefaye

This is how I learned the chainsmokers aren’t brothers https://t.co/my6W5DMuBq

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @mlefaye

Despite being at the center of attention, it seems like Drew and Alex are taking the mockery in stride, tweeting simply: “We love our fans.”

THE CHAINSMOKERS @TheChainsmokers

We love our fans

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @TheChainsmokers

Every day’s a school day, right?