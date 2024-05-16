Sophie Turner Reflected On Getting Married And Having Two Kids In Her Early 20s, And Her Honesty Is So Refreshing

“When you’re in your early 20s, life is so frivolous. At that point, I really didn’t know if I wanted to be a mother.”

Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

At just 28 years old, Sophie Turner has experienced a lot of life. She’s starred in one of the biggest TV shows of all time, gotten married, welcomed two children, and most recently, navigated a very public divorce.

As you may know, Sophie’s relationship with Joe Jonas moved pretty quickly after they first met in 2016. They were engaged within one year, and by May 2019, the pair had tied the knot.

Shortly after Sophie’s 24th birthday in February 2020, reports began swirling that she was expecting her first child. And now, in a brand new interview with British Vogue, the Game of Thrones star has opened up about the surprise discovery that she was pregnant while on a retreat in Bali.

“It was my first day there and I was meeting my roommate for the first time,” she told the outlet. “Before we settled down to chat, I told her that I just needed to go and take a pregnancy test. I took the test and was like: ‘I’m pregnant, so nice to meet you!’”

Sophie said that because she was “so young” then, she took a week to consider her options — and whether she was ready to become a mother.

“Thankfully there were therapists there to help me talk things through,” she said, revealing that it wasn’t until she returned from Bali a week later that she decided to share the news with Joe.


“I remember throwing the pregnancy test at him, saying, ‘What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?’” she recalled. “When you’re in your early 20s, life is so frivolous. At that point, I really didn’t know if I wanted to be a mother, but something changed in me that day. I just knew I had to have her.”

Their first daughter, Willa, was born in July 2020, and two years later, Joe and Sophie welcomed a second baby girl, Delphine. Notably, Sophie said that, unlike her first pregnancy, they'd planned to give Willa a sibling close in age so they could grow up together.

“Because my ex and I travel so much, I wanted Willa to have a sibling. I wanted them to have each other,” she explained. “They’re so much fun, total girly girls and absolute rays of sunshine in my life.”

From the start of their relationship to their eventual split in September 2023, Sophie and Joe have endured commentary about their age gap, with him being more than six years older.

While talking to Vogue, Sophie admitted that their age difference was initially a concern when she and Joe first started dating in 2016, when she was 20 and he’d just turned 27.

“Joe had just DM-ed me on Instagram. I brought my brother and all my guy friends because I didn’t know if I was getting catfished,” she remembered, describing the whirlwind romance that followed as “a fever dream.”


“It was really surreal… Because he was older than me, I just felt like I was really taken care of, to the point I came back home and didn’t know how to do anything for myself,” she said, admitting she found their life together in LA quite lonely. “You can’t just bump into someone at a bar there, you have to drive 40 minutes with an intention of seeing someone.”

Now, seven months since Joe filed for divorce, Sophie said she’s enjoying the aspects of single life she missed out on in her early 20s.

“I am having fun dating. It’s very fun,” she said. “I mean, it’s strange when you get married so young. It’s like you never really learn how to date. So it’s all very new to me.”

Here’s to the future! You can read Sophie’s full British Vogue cover interview here.

