Sophie Turner Reflected On Getting Married And Having Two Kids In Her Early 20s, And Her Honesty Is So Refreshing

At just 28 years old, Sophie Turner has experienced a lot of life. She’s starred in one of the biggest TV shows of all time, gotten married, welcomed two children, and most recently, navigated a very public divorce.
Shortly after Sophie’s 24th birthday in February 2020, reports began swirling that she was expecting her first child. And now, in a brand new interview with British Vogue, the Game of Thrones star has opened up about the surprise discovery that she was pregnant while on a retreat in Bali.
Sophie said that because she was “so young” then, she took a week to consider her options — and whether she was ready to become a mother.
Their first daughter, Willa, was born in July 2020, and two years later, Joe and Sophie welcomed a second baby girl, Delphine. Notably, Sophie said that, unlike her first pregnancy, they'd planned to give Willa a sibling close in age so they could grow up together.