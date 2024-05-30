“You Can See The Age”: Sofía Vergara Opened Up About Being Confronted By How Much Younger She Looks In Old Episodes Of “Modern Family”

If there’s one thing about Sofía Vergara, she’s always going to be upfront when it comes to conversations about aging.
Since her 51st birthday last year, Sofía has faced speculation about her appearance. And in November, the Modern Family star set the record straight on plastic surgery rumors, telling Glamour magazine that her looks have changed simply because she’s getting older.
While she may not have had surgery yet, Sofía recently told Allure that she’s definitely not opposed to it — she just needs to find time in her schedule to fit it in.
Encouraging others to “take advantage of everything that is out there,” Sofía said: “I feel like I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready.”
Instead of going under the knife, Sofía sticks to less invasive cosmetic enhancements like Botox injections in her neck and around her eyes. However, it sounds like she won’t be jumping on the dermal fillers bandwagon anytime soon.
Over 15 years in the limelight, it’s no surprise that Sofía looks different today than in 2009 when she first graced our screens as Gloria in Modern Family. And while speaking to Allure, she joked that it can sometimes be a little confronting to see her younger self on TV, but it’s all part of the process.