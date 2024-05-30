“You Can See The Age”: Sofía Vergara Opened Up About Being Confronted By How Much Younger She Looks In Old Episodes Of “Modern Family”

“I feel like I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

If there’s one thing about Sofía Vergara, she’s always going to be upfront when it comes to conversations about aging.

Sofía Vergara at a red carpet event, wearing a strapless gown
Leon Bennett / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Since her 51st birthday last year, Sofía has faced speculation about her appearance. And in November, the Modern Family star set the record straight on plastic surgery rumors, telling Glamour magazine that her looks have changed simply because she’s getting older.

Sofía Vergara poses in a strapless, fitted dress with sparkling details, accessorized with drop earrings
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

“It’s called aging!” she said at the time. “It’s called fucking I’m old! That’s why I look different!”

While she may not have had surgery yet, Sofía recently told Allure that she’s definitely not opposed to it — she just needs to find time in her schedule to fit it in.

Sofia Vergara poses on the red carpet in a strapless, structured black top with pants at an America&#x27;s Got Talent event backdrop
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I wish I had more downtime,” she told the outlet, explaining why major procedures aren’t so convenient for actors as busy as her. “I would’ve done stuff already. [But] because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks.”

Encouraging others to “take advantage of everything that is out there,” Sofía said: “I feel like I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready.”

Sofía Vergara smiles on a red carpet, wearing an elegant off-shoulder dress and gold earrings
Carlos Alvarez / WireImage

“I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world,” she added. “But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there.”

Instead of going under the knife, Sofía sticks to less invasive cosmetic enhancements like Botox injections in her neck and around her eyes. However, it sounds like she won’t be jumping on the dermal fillers bandwagon anytime soon.

Sofía Vergara on the red carpet for Netflix&#x27;s &#x27;Griselda,&#x27; wearing a glamorous strapless dress and gold earrings, being interviewed
Mireya Acierto / WireImage

“I’ve been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, [around] my eyes. I don’t believe in filler,” she said. “I feel filler does good when you’re really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit.”


She continued: “At my age — 51 — I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done. And I feel like it actually doesn’t pull you up; it kind of weighs [you down]. So I am against that, once you hit a certain age.”

Over 15 years in the limelight, it’s no surprise that Sofía looks different today than in 2009 when she first graced our screens as Gloria in Modern Family. And while speaking to Allure, she joked that it can sometimes be a little confronting to see her younger self on TV, but it’s all part of the process.

Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

“Something that I hate is when I am watching sometimes an episode of Modern Family, and they don’t come in order,” she said. “They put one from the first season when I was 37 and then the one 10 years later right after. I’m like, ‘Fuck you!’”


“You can see the age,” she continued. “I shouldn’t complain because I’m 51 and I’m still healthy, and I’m very active. I still look in the mirror and I see someone beautiful. But sometimes it’s like, ‘Who are you?’ I’m still happy with what it is. I just learn to accept it’s not me. It’s a new me.”

You can read Sofía’s full interview with Allure here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer