Sienna Miller looked back on the “surreal” and chaotic media scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Jude Law in the early 2000s.
In case you didn’t know, Sienna and Jude started dating in 2003 after meeting on the set of their movie Alfie. At the time, Sienna was at the beginning of her career while Jude was incredibly famous, so they faced a lot of scrutiny from the British press — particularly after they got engaged in 2004.
Reflecting on that period in her life, Sienna told James Corden this week that she finds it “surreal” to “look back sometimes and see pictures of the amount of people that were there in [her] life all the time.”
One of the reasons Sienna faced so much intense scrutiny at this time was because of Jude’s infamous cheating scandal in 2005 when he was exposed for cheating on Sienna with his children’s nanny, a 26-year-old named Daisy Wright.
When the affair came to light, Sienna was only 23. She was starring in London's West End theatre production of Shakespeare's As You Like It and had to navigate the public unraveling of her relationship while performing in front of an audience seven days a week.
And now, nearly 20 years later, Sienna says she feels “very lucky to kind of still be here.”
“I think that it can incur just madness and chaos. It is chaos. You are dealing with aggression and violence, and you are a piece of prey, and you’re being hunted every day, so you are paranoid,” she told James in her recent interview, admitting that she was “drinking too much” as a means of “escape.”
After the cheating scandal, Sienna and Jude broke up in 2006. They rekindled things a few years later, in 2009. However, their relationship ended for good in 2011.