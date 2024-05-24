Sienna Miller Said She Feels “Lucky” To Have Survived The “Chaos” Of Her Relationship With Jude Law In The 2000s

“You are dealing with aggression and violence, and you are a piece of prey, and you’re being hunted every day, so you are paranoid.”

Sienna Miller looked back on the “surreal” and chaotic media scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Jude Law in the early 2000s.

In case you didn’t know, Sienna and Jude started dating in 2003 after meeting on the set of their movie Alfie. At the time, Sienna was at the beginning of her career while Jude was incredibly famous, so they faced a lot of scrutiny from the British press — particularly after they got engaged in 2004.

Reflecting on that period in her life, Sienna told James Corden this week that she finds it “surreal” to “look back sometimes and see pictures of the amount of people that were there in [her] life all the time.”

“It makes you go completely mad, which is ideal for them,” she said on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine, referring to the media scrutinizing her every move. “The more you spiral, the better it is in terms of selling papers — that English thing of just wanting to tear people down. It felt so celebratory.”


She continued: “I just started working and I was in a big film and in love with this idol, and very, very happy, but the flip side of it was so dark, so quickly.”

One of the reasons Sienna faced so much intense scrutiny at this time was because of Jude’s infamous cheating scandal in 2005 when he was exposed for cheating on Sienna with his children’s nanny, a 26-year-old named Daisy Wright.

For context, when Sienna and Jude started dating, he was in the midst of a divorce from his first wife, Sadie Frost, with whom he shares three children: Rafferty, Iris, and Rudy. In July 2005, Daisy, who was caring for Jude and Sadie’s kids, did a tell-all interview alleging that she and Jude had been entangled in an affair.


Days later, Jude issued a public apology, in which he came clean and apologized directly to Sienna — his then-fiancé — for the “pain” he had caused. “There is no defense for my actions which I sincerely regret and I ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time,” he wrote.

When the affair came to light, Sienna was only 23. She was starring in London's West End theatre production of Shakespeare's As You Like It and had to navigate the public unraveling of her relationship while performing in front of an audience seven days a week.

She described the humiliation to the Daily Beast in 2020: “That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed, let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do.”

And now, nearly 20 years later, Sienna says she feels “very lucky to kind of still be here.”

“I think that it can incur just madness and chaos. It is chaos. You are dealing with aggression and violence, and you are a piece of prey, and you’re being hunted every day, so you are paranoid,” she told James in her recent interview, admitting that she was “drinking too much” as a means of “escape.”

“But that also breeds more panic and it was just an ouroboros of kind of mess,” she recalled. “[There was] a lot of chaos personally with our relationship, and I think everything fed into itself, and it just became this very unmanageable energy.”


She concluded: “I see other people who went through it and didn’t kind of come out the other side as well, so I’m quite proud.”

After the cheating scandal, Sienna and Jude broke up in 2006. They rekindled things a few years later, in 2009. However, their relationship ended for good in 2011.

Sienna went on to date actor Tom Sturridge, with whom she shares a daughter, Marlowe, in 2012. Today, she’s happily dating Oli Green and recently gave birth to a second child.

You can listen to Sienna’s appearance on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden here.

