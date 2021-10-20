 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The Author Of "Sex And The City” Opened Up About Kim Cattrall's Feud With Her Costars And Defended Her Decision Not To Do The Reboot Months After She Was Accused Of Shading Sarah Jessica Parker

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

The Author Of "Sex And The City” Opened Up About Kim Cattrall's Feud With Her Costars And Defended Her Decision Not To Do The Reboot Months After She Was Accused Of Shading Sarah Jessica Parker

"I absolutely love Kim, but it seems she wants to do other things."

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed News Staff

Posted on October 20, 2021, at 11:59 a.m. ET

With the Sex and the City reboot — And Just Like That — right around the corner, chatter about the beloved show has seriously ramped up in recent months.

James Devaney / GC Images

And perhaps the most prominent talking point of all — aside from Carrie Bradshaw's outfits — is the absence of Kim Cattrall.

James Devaney / GC Images

If you weren't already aware, we have known for a while now that — much to fans' disappointment — Kim definitely will not be returning to reprise her role as fan-favorite character Samantha Jones.

HBO

Fans of SATC will be very much aware of the longtime rift between Kim and her costars — namely Sarah Jessica Parker.

James Devaney / WireImage

In case you needed reminding, Kim’s absence comes after a messy feud with her costars, spanning over 20 years since the show first aired in 1998.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

And while murmurs about the cast not getting along have persisted for decades, the rift between the central cast members — which was long believed to be over money and competition for the spotlight — became evident back in 2017.

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

So, here's where things get messy — allow me to explain.

HBO

After a ton of speculation about the offscreen relationship between Kim and Sarah in particular, the situation quickly escalated when it was revealed that the third SATC movie would be scrapped at the last minute, despite there being a script and production at the ready.

Franziska Krug / Getty Images

It was also rumored at the time that Kim had been responsible for holding up production on the sequel and therefore was the reason that the third movie would not be going ahead.

New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

However, Kim very swiftly shut down the rumors and instead informed fans that she never had any desire to reprise her role as Samantha in a third movie.

Kim Cattrall @KimCattrall

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....&amp; that was back in 2016

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @KimCattrall

Not long after this, the actor shocked fans by confirming once and for all that she and her fellow costars were “never friends” during an interview with Piers Morgan back in 2017.

Tim Ireland / PA Images via Getty Images

"Nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, ‘How you doing?' That would have been the way to handle it," she said of her former castmates. "This is, it feels like, a toxic relationship."

YouTube / ITV

And things certainly didn't end there. The feud reached its climax just a year later when Kim publicly slammed Sarah Jessica in a scathing Instagram post after her former costar offered her condolences following the sudden death of Kim’s brother.

Shaun Curry / AFP via Getty Images

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Kim said. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”

instagram.com

And so it came as no surprise when it was confirmed that Kim would not be returning for the reboot, which was announced in January this year.

Speaking in 2017 about her decision to leave Samantha in the past, Kim told Piers Morgan, "This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life, to end one chapter and start another. I'm 61. It's now."

YouTube / ITV

And despite fans' inevitable disappointment, most have been supportive of Kim's decision to step away from the show.

James Devaney / WireImage

In fact, Sarah Jessica herself even spoke out in support of Kim, telling a fan on Instagram that Kim/Samantha "will always be a part of us."

instagram.com

And now, joining SJP in backing up Kim's exit is SATC's original author, Candace Bushnell.

William Thomas Cain / Getty Images

In case you weren't aware, the original TV series is actually an adaptation of Candace's bestselling book, which was inspired by the column she wrote for the New York Observer in the 1990s — so, yes, she's kind of the real-life Carrie.

Roy Rochlin / WireImage

So, this week Candace shared her thoughts on the whole feud between Kim and her costars, and suggested that the actor has happily moved on from the role.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"I absolutely love Kim," she told the New York Post. "But it seems she wants to do other things, and she doesn't feel like doing the show. Maybe she doesn't want to be that character anymore. Maybe she doesn't want to put the Spanx on!"

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

"In real life, those women are not those characters — they are the opposite," she went on. "Sarah Jessica Parker, she's been married forever to the same guy. She's got kids. I don't know her very well, but she seems to be very family-oriented [in a way Carrie is not]."

James Devaney / GC Images

The author — who does not have any involvement in the reboot — also weighed in on HBO Max's decision to revive the show one last time.

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“HBO’s going to make money on it. They’re going to exploit it as much as they can,” Candace said. “They rebooted Gossip Girl. If they didn’t reboot Sex in the City, it would be really strange.”

HBO

And in case you were wondering, Candace will definitely be tuning in.

"Of course I’m going to watch it...I hope it runs for six seasons. I get paid a little bit of money," she added with a laugh.

Vince Bucci / AFP via Getty Images

Candace's recent comments on the feud come two months after fans of the show accused Kim of shading her costars, who at the time were filming the reboot in NYC.

Getty Images

The drama fired up in August when SJP shared a photograph of herself cuddled up to her original costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis along with Nicole Ari Parker — one of several new additions to the cast.

The photograph of the four women had fans speculating whether SJP was hinting that Nicole — who is set to play a new character, Lisa Todd Wexley — might be stepping in to fill Samantha's place in the iconic foursome.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

And in coincidental timing, a day later Kim shared a video of herself with a ~different~ kind of costar — along with a caption some fans deemed to be a shady dig at her former SATC castmates.

Tom Kingston / WireImage

Kim shared a video of herself cuddling up to a cute pup called Pixel and captioned the post “When your co-star is a real dog.”

Inevitably, eagle-eyed fans were quick to put two and two together and began to speculate whether the caption was a subtle dig at the rift between herself and SJP, with one fan writing, “I’m sensing a little shade here?”

instagram.com

And while it still remains unclear whether the post was an intentional dig or merely an innocent snap, fans remain intrigued about how the SATC writers will tackle Samantha’s absence in And Just Like That.

New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Interestingly, an HBO executive revealed earlier this year that Samantha's departure will almost reflect the real-life conflict, explaining, “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave."

HBO

“Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life,” said HBO's Casey Bloys.

HBO

And it's not long until fans will get to see things unfold for themselves, with the reboot set to premiere on HBO Max in December this year.

James Devaney / GC Images

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.