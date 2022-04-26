Sarah Jessica Parker Had Some Shady Words Of Advice For People Who Don’t Follow The Theme At The Met Gala, And We Have To Agree
"It is an assignment and you should interpret it, and it should be labor intensive, and it should be challenging."
"It is an assignment and you should interpret it, and it should be labor intensive, and it should be challenging."
A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.READ NOW