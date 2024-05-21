Sam Taylor-Johnson Said She Finds It “Strange” When People “Question” Her And Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s 23-Year Age Gap

Once again, Sam Taylor-Johnson is defending the 23-year age difference between her and husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Aaron made his movie debut at 10 years old, and eight years later, he auditioned for the lead role in the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy. It was there, at 18 years old, that he met the film’s director and his now-wife, who was 42 when she gave him the part.
Sam and Aaron eventually tied the knot in 2012 and have been together ever since. However, it’s no secret that the couple has faced widespread scrutiny surrounding their age difference and the origin of their romance.
Over the years, Sam and Aaron have addressed the criticism numerous times. In fact, just last month, Sam said during an interview with the Guardian that their age gap isn’t such an issue in their relationship as it is to those outside of it.
And now, as she continues to promote her new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black, Sam is doubling down on her stance, saying she finds age gap conversations “strange.”
During a new interview with Time magazine, Sam was asked about movies centering on “older women married to younger men” and whether that's a subject that interests her. She responded, “Not at all.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Sam discussed the scrutiny that comes with life in the spotlight and revealed that she doesn’t read anything written about her in the media — whether that's movie reviews or commentary about her marriage.
Sam’s new comments come only two months after Aaron last discussed the topic during an interview with Rolling Stone UK, in which he was asked about being “judged about doing things at certain ages.”