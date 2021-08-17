 Skip To Content
Ryan Reynolds Said Blake Lively Was “Essential In Every Part” Of Making “Free Guy” Weeks After Revealing That She Never Gets Credited For Her Work On His Movies Due To “Inherent Sexism”

Free Guy came out on top of the box office last weekend, and fans are literally losing it over a surprise cameo from one of Hollywood’s most famous faces, which according to Ryan, was all thanks to Blake.

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 17, 2021, at 10:21 a.m. ET

If the film industry won’t give Blake Lively her credit, we can rest assured that Ryan Reynolds always will.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Disney

In an Instagram story shared on Monday, Ryan revealed that his wife, Blake, was “essential” in the creation of his new movie Free Guy — which just premiered at No. 1 at the box office over the weekend.

Instagram / @vancityreynolds

Singing his wife’s praises, Ryan said that “Free Guy wouldn’t be the movie it is” without Blake — his “#workwife.”

“She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally,” the actor wrote beneath a sweet selfie of the couple.

And this isn’t the first time that Ryan has spoken out about the significant role that Blake has played in the success of his projects.

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Ryan attracted attention when he revealed that Blake was actually responsible for some of the best lines in Deadpool.

“There’s a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake,” he said in an interview on SiriusXM in August.

YouTube / SiriusXM

And despite constantly advocating for his wife’s hard work, Ryan said that she rarely gets credited for her contributions.

“I will say that a lot of times — ‘she wrote that, Blake, like, wrote that, not me. That was, that was, that was her.’ And they still, later on, repeat the story as I wrote it,” Ryan said.

Mark Sagliocco / FilmMagic

He also went on to suggest that the lack of acknowledgment is due to the "inherent sexism" in the film industry.

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

But once again, Ryan is making it clear where Blake is due some credit — and it appears we’ve got her to thank for one of the standout moments from Free Guy.

Maximum Effort / 20th Century Studios

🚨However, before we go into the details...if you’ve not seen the movie yet, this is your chance to look away to avoid some serious spoilers. 🚨

Maximum Effort / 20th Century Studios

So if you’ve seen Free Guy already — or been on Twitter this week — you’ll be aware that none other than Chris Evans makes a surprise Marvel cameo.

maddy ✪ tss era @Maddy_Solo

me when i saw chris evans in free guy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Maddy_Solo

If you needed reminding, Ryan’s character, Guy, calls upon the help of Captain America’s iconic shield during the final fight sequence.

Maximum Effort / 20th Century Studios

Suddenly, the camera cuts to Chris — watching the action play out over a livestream in a coffee shop — who proceeds to spit out his drink in shock and exclaims, “What the shit?!”

Axelle / FilmMagic

Inevitably, the surprise appearance from Captain America himself instantly became one of the most-talked-about moments from the movie, with fans on Twitter literally losing it over the cameo.

emily ४ free guy era @L4UFEYSONS

#FreeGuy spoiler - - - - - caps shield and the avengers music literally made me feel like it was endgame all over again and then CHRIS EVANS SHOWED UP N I LOST MY SHIT and so did my theatre

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @L4UFEYSONS

But Ryan was quick to make sure fans knew that it was all thanks to Blake, confirming on his Instagram stories on Monday that Chris’s involvement was “entirely her idea.”

Instagram

What’s more, speaking to Wired shortly after the film premiered, Ryan went on to reveal that Chris’s cameo was a super-last-minute arrangement.

Maximum Effort / 20th Century Studios

“[Chris] was in Boston and I texted him and being the complete gentleman and stud that he is, he just got in his car, came down, and we had him in and out in under seven minutes,” he said.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

And now it seems that their hard work has really paid off.

Along with thousands of fans, stars like Lil Nas X and Mariah Carey have shared glowing reviews of the new film on Twitter — with the latter confessing that she’s watched the movie nine times in a row.

Mariah Carey @MariahCarey

Me watching #FreeGuy for the 9th time in a row! 🎵 I'm in heaven 🎵 @VancityReynolds

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @MariahCarey

And with Ryan confirming on Saturday that a sequel is officially in the pipeline, we can’t help but wonder what other ideas Blake might have up her sleeve.

