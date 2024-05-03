People Are Praising Ryan Gosling After He Explained That He Selects Movie Roles Based On What’s “Best” For Eva Mendes And Their Daughters

It sounds like we won’t be seeing Ryan Gosling in any dark movie roles anytime soon.
Off the back of his Barbie success, and amid promo for his new action-comedy, The Fall Guy, Ryan said in a new interview that he plans to keep the fun going by continuing to steer clear of movie roles that are too psychologically twisted.
“I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place,” he told the Wall Street Journal, explaining that his choices are driven by what’s best for his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8.
Ryan noted that he first began this career shift with La La Land in 2016 after realizing that his daughters might engage with the musical aspect of the film.
“It was just sort of like, ‘Oh, this will be fun for them, too, because even though they’re not coming to set, we’re practicing piano every day or we’re dancing or we’re singing,’” he explained, adding that the girls were similarly hyped about Barbie, too.
Of course, Ryan’s strategy appears to be working well for him, having bagged Oscar nominations for his performances in La La Land and Barbie.
And now, as his quotes gain attention online, fans are praising the actor for navigating his career in a way that ensures he’s in the best mindset for his family — with many noting that “everything we do as parents directly affects our children.”