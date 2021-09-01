 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Rose McGowan Accused Oprah Winfrey Of Being “As Fake As They Come” In A Scathing Post Just Days After An Uncomfortable Resurfaced Interview Of Oprah Grilling Dolly Parton Went Viral

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Rose McGowan Accused Oprah Winfrey Of Being “As Fake As They Come” In A Scathing Post Just Days After An Uncomfortable Resurfaced Interview Of Oprah Grilling Dolly Parton Went Viral

Rose McGowan called out Oprah in a scathing tweet that also criticized her past relationships with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and Russell Simmons, who has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct.

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 1, 2021, at 10:55 a.m. ET

Rose McGowan has publicly accused Oprah Winfrey of being “as fake as they come,” calling out the television mogul for her past friendships with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and Russell Simmons, who has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct.

Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

On Sunday, McGowan tweeted a photograph of Oprah kissing disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein on the cheek, and accused her of faking her support of the #MeToo Movement in a scathing statement.

Rose 🌊McGowan @rosemcgowan

I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning &amp; destroying Russell Simmon’s victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @rosemcgowan

“I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah,” the tweet read. “I wish she were real, but she isn’t.”

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Perrier-Jouet Champagne

“From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmons’ victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard,” she added.

Michael Buckner / WireImage

The tweet came after a resurfaced clip of Oprah interviewing Dolly Parton in 2003 went viral over the weekend and sparked a debate among fans, who discussed the nature of Oprah’s questioning.

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Perhaps the most uncomfortable moment from the interview came when Oprah asked Dolly about her appearance, probing the country star with a question about the amount of cosmetic procedures she had undergone at the time.

Oprah Winfrey Network

“You've been open that you've had some work done, some tucks and pulls and sucks,” Oprah asked.

Oprah Winfrey Network

In response, Dolly laughed and said brightly: “Yes, I have, and I’ll have some more when I need them.”

Oprah Winfrey Network

After seemingly decoding Oprah’s tone and body language, some deemed that the question was intended to shame Dolly for having undergone plastic surgery.

keiajah (key-asia) 💛🌻🤎 @keiajahhh

i feel like oprah wanted her to be embarrassed but ms dolly said “nope”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @keiajahhh

Others agreed, with another fan adding: “Oprah looked so salty when she couldn’t get her to react how she wanted.”

Dorothy Zbornak @TheNaturalNu

@keiajahhh Oprah looked so salty when she couldn’t get her to react how she wanted.. Lmaoo

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @TheNaturalNu

In a subsequent clip taken from the same interview, Oprah raised questions about Dolly’s mental health, saying she’d heard that she'd dealt with a “huge depression” triggered by turning 40.

Liz @datbitchliz

@keiajahhh i went searching for the rest. why did oprah drag dollys mental health into it 😐

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @datbitchliz

The resurfaced interview also prompted fans to look back at previous interviews conducted by Oprah, in which they claimed she’d asked “backhanded questions with the intention of humiliating her guests.”

Brittany B | Rebranded® Résumé Queen @bossy_britt

@keiajahhh The sad part is as I look back on a lot of interviews by Oprah, she was asking backhanded questions with the intention of humiliating her guests.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @bossy_britt

Several commenters referenced a 1998 interview with Toni Braxton who later recalled that Oprah had been “so frickin’ mean to her” and also accused the talk show host of “reprimanding” her during the interview.

Throw Up &amp; Theology @revlaurelj

@keiajahhh Toni Braxton already told us how Oprah can be a mean-spirited person during interviews.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @revlaurelj

However, not everyone was in agreement.

Leon Bennett / FilmMagic,

Others were quick to come to Oprah’s defense, mentioning that her platform was rooted in “authenticity” and intended to garner real and thought-provoking answers to pressing and often taboo questions.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

“I feel like y’all are rewriting history without context. Oprah’s show was about authenticity. She asked hard questions & got authentic answers,” one fan wrote in response to the criticism.

Umohowet Taushi Yelayu @yelayu

@keiajahhh I feel like y’all are rewritting history without context. Oprah’s show was about authenticity. She asked hard questions &amp; got authentic answers. People came to her show knowing that. Dolly was never quiet about her struggles. Commenting without context or knowledge is a mistake.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @yelayu

Another proposed a similar viewpoint, crediting Oprah for her “groundbreaking” normalization of “taboo topics” like cosmetic surgery.

José @josecanyousee

@datbitchliz @keiajahhh Oprah wasn’t pulling some type of move here. She was asking questions based on stuff Dolly herself had said. Oprah’s huge platform discussing mental health &amp; cosmetic surgery without having it seen as taboo topics was groundbreaking. Her questions had zero judgment.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @josecanyousee

Subsequently, the viral clips sparked a broader discussion relating to Oprah’s ties with convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein and alleged abuser Russell Simmons, which appeared to trigger McGowan’s tweet.

Michael Buckner / WireImage

The photograph attached to McGowan’s statement was taken at the Critics Choice Awards in 2014, just three years before the first allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein went public. He has since been found guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

McGowan was one of the first of dozens of women to accuse Weinstein of rape, and was one of the earliest and most vocal activists during the resurgence of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

View Press / Corbis via Getty Images

But, despite having previously been openly “friendly” with Weinstein, Oprah has insisted she was unaware of his behavior toward women.

Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

However, she did acknowledge that the producer had aggressive tendencies, explaining in 2018 that “Harvey was a bully and that if [he’s] on the phone, you didn't want to take the call because you're going to get bullied in some way.”

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

McGowan’s tweet also appeared to reference Oprah’s decision to step down from her role as an executive producer on a 2020 documentary film called On the Record, which highlighted the stories of Simmons’ alleged victims. McGowan claimed Oprah had “abandoned” the people alleging Simmons' misconduct by choosing to withdraw from the project.

Andrew Chin / Getty Images

Simmons was accused of rape and sexual misconduct by 15 women between 2017 and 2019, but has denied all allegations.

Tiffany Rose

In January 2020, it was reported that Oprah withdrew from the production with short notice due to inconsistencies in the story of one of Simmons’ alleged victims, which she felt needed to be addressed before the film was made public.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

At the time, she told the Associated Press that Simmons had attempted to pressure her over her involvement, but she insisted that is not what led her to step down.

Pool / Getty Images

“There is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision,” she said at the time in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The filmmakers countered that the movie was ready for release, and it premiered at Sundance film festival in January 2020 despite the initial pushback following Oprah’s departure.

Mireya Acierto / FilmMagic

Despite backing out, Oprah vowed to “support the victims and those impacted by abuse and sexual harassment.”

Vera Anderson / WireImage

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for both Rose McGowan and Oprah Winfrey for comment.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT