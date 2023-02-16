Rebel Wilson Revealed That She Was Contractually Banned From Losing Weight While Making “Pitch Perfect” And Talked About Being “Pigeonholed” After Playing “Fat Amy”

“You have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed News Staff

Rebel Wilson rose to prominence after starring as the fan-favorite character “Fat Amy” in the Pitch Perfect movies.

Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

She publicly credits the franchise for much of her success and has emphasized on numerous occasions how greatly she enjoyed making the films. That said, she’s also talked about how she was typecast in the industry after making her mark in the role.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I was very much stereotyped into playing the fat, funny girl, which I loved and which I played into and made millions of dollars doing,” she told the Hollywood Reporter late last year.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

After wrapping up the third Pitch Perfect movie in 2017, Rebel embarked on a health journey, which she began documenting online in early 2020.

In the years since, her physical appearance has changed noticeably, prompting her to speak out about how her life in the industry has been altered as a result.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

“I liked to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff,” she said during an appearance on The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed & Erin in 2021. “And I’ve always been quite confident, so it's not like I wasn't confident and now I'm super confident. I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you,” she continued. “Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you.”

Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Similarly, she told the Hollywood Reporter recently that her physical transformation has meant that she’s been considered for a broader range of movie roles that she otherwise may not have been.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

“Sometimes when you transform yourself physically, it can make people look at you in a slightly different way,” she said. “There can be benefits to that and people look at you and say, ‘Oh, she’s different now, maybe we should cast her in different projects.’”

Valeriano Di Domenico / Getty Images for ZFF

And now, appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Rebel is reflecting on her health journey, revealing that her involvement in the Pitch Perfect movies prevented her from changing her lifestyle any sooner.

instagram.com

“I did wait until Pitch Perfect seemed like it was over,” she said of her health regimen. “I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because it was in the contracts for that movie.”

instagram.com

Rebel went on to reveal that her contract for the Pitch Perfect films stipulated that she couldn’t lose or gain a specific amount of weight throughout the duration of the franchise.

Kevin Mazur

“You have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract,” she said. “But I had been thinking for a while like, ‘Oh, I want to get healthier.’”

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In the interview, which dropped on Wednesday, the How To Be Single star echoed her past comments about how her career has changed, admitting that she’d previously been “pigeonholed” due to her appearance.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

“I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles. I love doing the roles; I love those characters,” she said. “But then I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl, you’re just more pigeonholed.”

Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

In the past, Rebel has previously expressed frustration with the media frenzy around the size of her body, admitting it was disheartening that her weight loss garnered more attention than her work in an Oscar-nominated project.

James Gourley / Getty Images for AFI

“In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I produced and one, Jojo Rabbit, which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture,” she said during an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph in 2021. “Yet I get more press the following year when I do nothing except lose weight.”

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“People are so obsessed with [weight.] But I get it,” she added. “Oprah is one of my heroes. She’s certainly struggled with eating issues, and I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that.”

Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

Topics in this article

Skip to footer