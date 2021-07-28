 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Paris Hilton Shut Down Rumors She’s Pregnant And Explained That She’s “Definitely Waiting” Until After Her Wedding

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Paris Hilton Shut Down Rumors She’s Pregnant And Explained That She’s “Definitely Waiting” Until After Her Wedding

“I woke up to about 3,000 texts, all my iPhones are blowing up — all five of them.”

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 28, 2021, at 10:02 a.m. ET

Paris Hilton is not pregnant — “yet.”

Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Hilton has denied the claims that she is pregnant after it was reported on Tuesday morning that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

The pair, who are set to marry this year, got engaged while celebrating their birthdays on a private island in February.

Instagram / @ParisHilton

On Tuesday, Paris tweeted to debunk the pregnancy rumors, writing: “Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me.”

Paris Hilton @ParisHilton

Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me. Listen now: https://t.co/H0k86nnjU2

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the tweet, she shared a link to a new installment of her This Is Paris podcast titled: “This is…I’m Pregnant??”

During the 11-minute clip, Paris went on to shut down the rumors — after initially joking that she’s expecting triplets.

Gotham / GC Images

“I also woke up to about 3,000 texts, all my iPhones are blowing up — all five of them — everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me,” she said on the podcast. “I've heard from people I haven't heard from in years.”

Twitter / @ParisHilton

“It's a busy day today so I haven't answered anyone yet, but yes, I am pregnant with triplets,” she said with a laugh. “I am so excited for motherhood."

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

The Simple Life star then proceeded to set the record straight, telling fans that she is not pregnant yet and is waiting until after her wedding to start a family.

Twitter / @ParisHilton

“I'm just kidding. I am not pregnant,” she explained. “I am waiting until after the wedding.”

Twitter / @ParisHilton

“My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly, so definitely waiting for that part,” she said.

Twitter / @ParisHilton

Despite denying the pregnancy rumors, Hilton made it clear in the podcast that she is eager to start a family in the near future, adding: “I can’t wait to have children in 2022.”

Instagram / @ParisHilton

And she even went on to reveal that if she has a daughter, she hopes to name her London.

Twitter / @ParisHilton

“That’s always been my dream, since I was a little girl,” she confessed. “That one day when I had a baby girl that she would be called London because I just love London and Paris together.”

Joce / GC Images

The false pregnancy rumors came just six months after Paris opened up about beginning in vitro fertilization treatment in January.

Mega / GC Images

During an episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast early this year, the hotel heiress revealed that her longtime friend Kim Kardashian, who has welcomed two children via surrogate, introduced her to IVF treatment.

Gregg Deguire / WireImage

“Kim is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it,” she said at the time. “I’m happy she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for KKW Beauty

However, as a longstanding name in the industry, Paris Hilton is certainly no stranger to gossip.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

“People always make up rumors,” she said during the podcast clip. “I’m very used to it at this point, being in the industry for as long as I have.”

The 40-year-old then opened up about how grateful she is to have her own platform to control her narrative amid false speculation: “Anytime something is said and I wanna say something about it, I have this [podcast],” she explained.

“I just think it’s incredible that I can talk to you guys and tell you all what’s happening right away, instead of the media always controlling the narrative, and controlling my story, as they have for many, many years,” she added.

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

And while Paris isn’t sure exactly where the recent pregnancy rumors originated, she went on to theorize that they might have stemmed from some recent paparazzi photographs of her wearing a push-up bra at dinner in Malibu.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

The podcaster will be hitting screens later this summer in a new Netflix show called Cooking with Paris, where she will team up with some of her celebrity besties and famous family members to showcase their cooking skills — or lack thereof.

Netflix / Instagram / @ParisHilton

A brand-new trailer already has fans excited for the Aug. 4 release of the show, with stars including Kim Kardashian and Saweetie set to join Paris in the kitchen.

Instagram / @ParisHilton

Paris closed out the podcast episode on a high note, confirming to fans that “the only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘sliving’ lasagne” — a reference to her signature dish that is a combination of the words “slaying” and “living.”

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT