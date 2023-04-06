“Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter,” she says in the new filings.
The Don’t Worry Darling director claims that while she and Jason split “certain expenses for the children,” like their school tuition fees, she pays for everything else while the children are in her care, “including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs.”
Sources close to Jason have since claimed that he split costs “equally and fairly” throughout their relationship, “including everything related to the children.”
The insider added that he initiated these proceedings “to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward.”
What’s more, Olivia claims in the filing that she makes $40,000 a month in salary, as well as $60,000 from “Wilde Company income” and “rental property income.” Previously, she told the court that her total worth is $10,569,736.
When it comes to her outgoings, Olivia says that she has over $107,000 in monthly expenses, with a breakdown listing costs such as $60,000 in “rent/mortgage” and $4,000 in “laundry and cleaning.”
However, the actor purports that her ex is much wealthier than her, with her lawyers stating that “it is undisputed that he earns significantly more than Olivia and has greater access to funds.”
“While I have yet to receive specific financial information from Jason,” Olivia says, “my understanding and belief is that he is wealthier than I am and has far greater income. I have no reason to believe that Jason would dispute this.”
With this in mind, she is requesting that Jason start paying out so that she can “adequately provide” for their children “commensurate” with his “standard of living.”
Olivia has not requested a specific amount for child support, apparently because she doesn’t have access to Jason’s income. However, she has asked that the Ted Lasso star contribute a sum of $500,000 to cover the expenses of her legal fees.
She says this is “not only due to him being in a significantly superior position” financially, but because she feels that the “vast majority of these fees” have incurred due to “Jason and his counsel’s egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct.”
For context, Jason and Olivia’s legal battle has been ongoing for some time now, with the exes clashing over a number of issues relating to their children — namely, where the custody case should be based.
Most recently, Jason requested to have the case relocated to New York City, as opposed to California. His request was rejected on March 23, with a NYC magistrate ruling that “it is in the interest of substantial justice that the parties’ child support petition be heard in California.”
In filings relating to this petition, Olivia’s legal team accused Jason of trying to relocate the case in an attempt to “litigate” her “into debt.”
“While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot,” her lawyers accused in legal documents, which surfaced online last month. “Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt.”
In the same filings, Olivia accused Jason of acting “in bad faith” throughout their custody battle, describing his actions as “astounding.”
“I am completely perplexed at why he believes that engaging in intimidation or trickery will serve him or our children's best interests,” she said.