Noah Cyrus Shared A Message To Her Mom On Instagram Weeks After She Reacted To A Shady Comment About Her Alleged Relationship With Dominic Purcell

If you need reminding, Noah and her mom, Tish Cyrus, were at the center of seriously messy feud rumors in March when People reported that 24-year-old Noah previously dated Tish’s now-husband, Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.
An insider claimed that “Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way,” and that after breaking things off, Tish “started something up” with the actor knowing that her daughter had dated him already.
Because of this, Noah was apparently very “offended” by her mom’s behavior, and since then, the pair have stayed silent about the state of their relationship.
However, it seems like Noah put the alleged family tensions aside to celebrate her mom on two occasions over the past few days — starting with a sweet throwback photo on Mother’s Day.
This latest development in the apparent mother-daughter feud comes only a few weeks after Noah acknowledged the alleged drama with Tish and Dominic in an NSFW Instagram comment.
Other than that, neither Noah, Tish, nor Dominic have confirmed the reports of a rift — although we’ll be sure to let you know if they ever do.