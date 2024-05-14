Noah Cyrus Shared A Message To Her Mom On Instagram Weeks After She Reacted To A Shady Comment About Her Alleged Relationship With Dominic Purcell

A throwback picture speaks a thousand words — or does it?

After all that alleged family drama, Noah Cyrus just paid tribute to her mom on Instagram.

If you need reminding, Noah and her mom, Tish Cyrus, were at the center of seriously messy feud rumors in March when People reported that 24-year-old Noah previously dated Tish’s now-husband, Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.

For context, Tish, 57, and Dominic, 54, got married last August following her 2022 divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, with whom she shares kids Miley, Noah, and Braison Cyrus. (Billy Ray also adopted Trace and Brandi, Tish’s children from a previous marriage.)


It was noted at the time that neither Noah nor Braison attended Tish and Dominic’s wedding, which sparked rumors that something was going on behind the scenes.

An insider claimed that “Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way,” and that after breaking things off, Tish “started something up” with the actor knowing that her daughter had dated him already.

“Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married,” the source continued.

Because of this, Noah was apparently very “offended” by her mom’s behavior, and since then, the pair have stayed silent about the state of their relationship.

However, it seems like Noah put the alleged family tensions aside to celebrate her mom on two occasions over the past few days — starting with a sweet throwback photo on Mother’s Day.

In the picture Noah posted to her Instagram story on Sunday, Tish stands in a grass field holding a baby — presumably Noah — in her arms.


Then, just a day later, Noah marked her mom’s 57th birthday with yet another throwback photo, this time featuring her and Tish smiling beside a cake covered with lit candles. She captioned it: “happy birthday mom.”


Notably, Tish apparently used her own Instagram page to repost several birthday and Mother’s Day tributes, but not Noah’s.

This latest development in the apparent mother-daughter feud comes only a few weeks after Noah acknowledged the alleged drama with Tish and Dominic in an NSFW Instagram comment.

On April 26, Noah posted an Instagram picture captioned “dear lord, when i get i heaven please let me bring my man,” which prompted one user to comment: “Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?”


In response, Noah did not hold back, writing: “i'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest cock. just for a lil bit. great thanks.”

Other than that, neither Noah, Tish, nor Dominic have confirmed the reports of a rift — although we’ll be sure to let you know if they ever do.

