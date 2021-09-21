“There was one point when [director Jean-Marc Vallée] wanted to go back and reshoot me being slammed into the wardrobe because it wasn't hard enough,” she said of the most intense fight scenes. “I'm like, ‘I've got bruises because of how hard it was, so I can't believe that it didn't read that way.’ But as we all know, on film sometimes what you're feeling doesn't read. I felt my way through the character.”