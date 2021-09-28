 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Mila Kunis Defended Her And Ashton Kutcher’s Comments About Not Bathing Their Kids “Until You Can See Dirt On Them” And Called The Debate “So Dumb"

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Mila Kunis Defended Her And Ashton Kutcher’s Comments About Not Bathing Their Kids “Until You Can See Dirt On Them” And Called The Debate “So Dumb"

Mila is doubling down on her comments after she and Ashton sparked a huge debate about bathing habits in July.

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 28, 2021, at 10:54 a.m. ET

Fall may have arrived, but the great celebrity bathing debate of Summer 2021 is certainly still lingering in the air.

Noel Vasquez / GC Images

If you're just catching up, this summer Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis opened up a worldwide conversation about celebrity bathing habits, after they revealed that they don’t believe in washing their kids — or themselves — with soap every day.

Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast in July, the couple told hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that they don’t wash their children — Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4 — unless they can “see dirt on them.”

As for themselves, Mila went on to confess that she “didn’t shower much anyway” as a child, while Ashton, on the other hand, said he washes his “armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever.”

So, as you may remember, these comments went on to spark a wave of debate among fans who had *plenty* of thoughts on the couple’s bathing revelations.

@pughclines

me if i see ashton kutcher, mila kunis, &amp; jake gyllenhaal on the street

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @pughclines

But it wasn’t just fans who were left confused, because — in what has become one of the most bizarre celebrity trends in recent history — the couple’s initial comments saw a ton of other famous faces weigh in on the conversation.

First up to join Ashton and Mila on the anti-shower side of the debate was fellow couple Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, who established themselves as fans of the natural route after revealing that they wait for their kids to “stink” before they bathe them.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Days later, Jake Gyllenhaal joined the party, leaving fans in shock after confessing to Vanity Fair that he finds “bathing to be less necessary.”

But not everyone in Hollywood was onboard with Ashton and Mila’s philosophy.

Axelle / FilmMagic,

Dwanye “The Rock” Johnson quickly entered the discussion to give fans a super-detailed insight into his daily bathing ritual, explaining in August he’s “the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb.”

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @TheRock

And days later, The Rock was backed up by fellow actor and water enthusiast Jason Momoa, who told fans: “I shower. Trust me. I'm Aquaman.”

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

And now — two months on — if you’re sick of hearing about the bathing debate, it seems Mila is too. Just when we thought the whole thing had been laid to rest, the actor is once again defending her comments.

Mega / GC Images

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Mila cleared things up (again), and called the debate “so dumb.”

Allen Berezovsky / WireImage for Fashion Media

In a seemingly fed-up attempt to offer an explanation, Mila went back to the beginning and told Ellen how the conversation first came about.

ellentube.com

“It's so dumb...We bathe our dogs, does that make people happy?” she began.

ellentube.com

“It was on Dax [Shepard's] podcast and we were doing press...somehow the conversation derailed into bathing habits and then we started talking about how we all don’t bathe our children very often, and/or ourselves. Like, I shower every day, but I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t find that to be a necessity,” she said.

ellentube.com

However, things quickly got complicated again when Mila went on to joke that she sometimes forgets to feed her kids too.

Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

“My intent every day is to bathe my children. I wake up every day and I’m like, ‘Today I’m going to shower my kids,’” she clarified. “And then bedtime happens and I forgot to feed them and it’s just…anyways.”

ellentube.com

“So this whole story has taken such a turn,” she continued, before taking a moment to joke about those on the other side of the debate. “But apparently The Rock showers, so congratulations The Rock, you shower.”

ellentube.com

But, laughs aside, Mila was quick to make it clear that she does shower, and — contrary to popular belief — so do her kids.

Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

“The kids, there’s a body of water that they touch, just about every day. Almost every day. Sometimes it’s a pool, sometimes it’s a sprinkler,” she mocked in response to Ellen’s push for detail. “It just depends… It's COVID. It was like, who showers? We don’t leave the house. Who cares?”

ellentube.com

Drawing the conversation to a close, Mila laughed and quipped, “I don’t think I made the story any better right now. I feel like it’s going to take a whole other turn,” to which Ellen replied: “Yeah, because you added to it that you forgot to feed them.”

ellentube.com

“I feed my kids, you guys! Oh god,” Mila said, setting the record straight before the segment ended.

Jayne Kamin-oncea / Getty Images

And this isn’t the first time that Mila has poked fun at herself amid the bathing controversy.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The debate came full circle last month when Mila and Ashton mocked the discourse with a hilarious Instagram video.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge

Sitting in their bathroom while their little ones could be heard singing in the shower, Ashton yelled in joking disbelief: “You’re putting water on the children?! Are you trying to melt them?! Are you trying to injure them with water?!”

“We’re bathing our children,” Mila responded through laughter.

instagram.com

So, it seems that once again Mila is choosing to see the funny side of things. But, if you’re still confused then don’t worry — I think we all are.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.