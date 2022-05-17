Megan Thee Stallion Shared A Photo With Cara Delevingne Cropped Out Hours After Fans Raised Concerns Over Her Bizarre Behavior At The Billboard Music Awards

By

She isn’t a musician, but somehow Cara Delevingne wound up being one of the most talked about guests at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

Axelle / FilmMagic

Though it remains unconfirmed, it seems that the model-turned-actor may have copped an invite as the plus one of rap star Megan Thee Stallion. But that doesn’t explain Cara’s somewhat bizarre behavior on the night.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MRC

In case you’ve not scrolled through your social media feeds this week, a ton of Twitter users couldn’t help but notice that Cara was acting a little strangely around Megan in particular, and it sparked a ton of memes.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MRC

The night kicked off with a red carpet, where Cara was seen making strange faces and lurking behind Megan in the background of all her pictures.

Maria Alejandra Cardona / AFP via Getty Images

Seemingly unprovoked, she even leapt into the frame at one point to play with the train of Megan’s dress.

Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Before we go any further, it’s probably important to note that — as far as we know — Megan and Cara have not previously made it clear that they’re close friends, or that they even hang out in the same circles. Which is what made the entire situation all the more baffling as the night went on.

Maria Alejandra Cardona / AFP via Getty Images

With all that in mind, you might be able to better understand everyone’s confusion when the guests took their seats inside the ceremony, and — to fans’ surprise — Cara was seated at the front of the audience between two of the night’s biggest contenders, Megan and Doja Cat.

Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Later in the night when Megan was called out as the winner of the Female Rap Artist category, fans’ intrigue reached new heights after seeing that Cara looked to be invading Megan’s personal space, sticking her tongue out near her face, and once again, fiddling with the train of Meg’s dress as she stood up to receive her award.

mak #bringbackashtray @ruespillbottle

why every time i see cara delevingne her tongue out and she in megan’s face 😭😭😭

Twitter: @ruespillbottle

Not long after this, an equally cringe-worthy video surfaced online, showing Megan and Doja chatting away in their seats, before Cara ~literally~ sticks her head into the conversation.

Twitter: @BBMAs

In the now-viral clip, both Meg and Doja seem to laugh it off and appear pretty unphased by the surprise interruption. But now, fans are beginning to get the feeling that maybe Megan was a little uncomfortable with Cara’s odd behavior after all.

Billboard Music Awards @BBMAs

These 3 are everything @dojacat @theestallion @Caradelevingne ❤️❤️❤️ (also, hi @lizakoshy. you're amazing too &lt;3)

Twitter: @BBMAs

So, after the show was over, Megan took to her Instagram account to celebrate her win and repost some sweet snaps from the night. However, some eagle-eyed followers couldn’t help but notice something unusual about one of Megan’s photos from the ceremony.

Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In the picture, which Meg reposted to her story from a fan account, she and Doja can be seen posing beside one another in their seats. Of course, it didn’t take long for people to notice that Cara — who had been seated between them in the original photo — had been completely edited out of the shot.

Pop Crave @PopCrave

Megan Thee Stallion shares photo with Doja Cat at the 2022 #BBMAs.

Twitter: @PopCrave

Though Megan clearly didn’t make the edit herself, fans swiftly started speculating that the repost had been a subtle nod to the online commentary surrounding Cara’s strange behavior.

¨̮ nucki ミ☆ @needyarmani

SKJSJWJSJWJ SHE KNEW

Twitter: @needyarmani

That being said, others were quick to point out that in the unedited picture, Cara looks a little blurry, prompting the theory that the edit might have just been because Cara wasn’t camera-ready.

Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Regardless, we’ll have to wait and see if Megan explicitly comments on the situation. We’ll keep you updated if she does.

Axelle / FilmMagic

BuzzFeed News has reached out to a representative for Megan for comment.

