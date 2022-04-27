Megan Fox just opened up about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and appeared to respond to the intense backlash they faced over her unconventional engagement ring earlier this year.
Megan and MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — announced their engagement in January, swiftly unveiling a beautiful and pretty unique ring.
If you need reminding, Megan’s ring consists of two jewels, corresponding with her and MGK’s respective birthstones, placed on two separate “bands of thorns” that are connected by magnets.
At first glance, it looks like any other sparkling celeb engagement ring. However, upon closer inspection, you’ll quickly notice that it's far from ordinary.
Speaking to Vogue shortly after their engagement, MGK revealed that he designed the ring himself, and explained that the “bands of thorns” are embedded with sharp spikes, meaning that when Megan tries to remove the ring, the thorns dig into her finger and cause pain.
“The ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart,” he said, before directing the writer’s attention towards the ring’s hidden feature.
“And you see this right here?” he said. “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…”
“Love is pain,” he added.
And, despite the fact that Megan and MGK have solidified themselves as one of Hollywood’s more ~edgy~ couplings, fans couldn’t help but feel as if the design could be communicating some potentially harmful messages about love and pain — particularly in light of the fact that engagement rings originated as a symbol of male ownership.
As fans took to social media to share their complicated thoughts, some said they felt the design was “possessive” and “controlling,” while others took issue with MGK’s reasoning that “love is pain,” arguing that it might play into the normalization of abusive behaviors in relationships under the guise of passion.
On the whole, the design didn’t go down all that well online. However, a lot of fans were quick to discuss the important factor of consent before being completely critical of the couple’s personal choices.
Many highlighted the possibility that — given all that we knew about MGK and Megan’s dynamic — there’s a high chance that they could be in a consensual BDSM relationship, where this type of power-play might be entirely welcomed by both parties.
And now, in a recent interview with Glamour, Megan appeared to confirm that this is indeed the case, and opened up about why it’s important to have conversations about sexual power and preferences.
But, before we get into it, here’s a little explainer on what it means to be in a consensual BDSM relationship, in case you aren’t completely familiar with the term.
So, BDSM is an umbrella term that encompasses a range of sexual preferences and behaviors, which are typically separated into the following groups: bondage and discipline, domination and submission, sadism and masochism.
Among the wide range, BDSM acts can include a plethora of things that cause pain or restriction, all revolving around full consent and understanding between parties.
Thanks to the fact that a lot of people’s ideas about BDSM are limited to the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, there have come to be quite a few misconceptions about what these relationships actually entail.
However, the bottom line is that people who practice BDSM can experiment with a ton of different power-play acts, so long as everyone is fully consenting and getting sexual pleasure.
Speaking about her personal experience, Megan got real about the public response to her and MGK’s relationship dynamic, and how it seems to have unfairly disrupted people’s perceptions of her feminism and sexuality.
“[It seems] I have to meet a certain requirement or follow all of these rules,” she said of the public’s attitude to her as a feminist in Hollywood.
“It’s very bizarre to get judged for, like, ‘What if I am in a BDSM relationship? And I’m like, yes – is that OK with you? Because that’s what I want,’” she said.
“I shouldn’t be outcast from the feminist community, because that is something that I prefer for myself,” she added. “I feel sexual power in that way, by experiencing it that way.”
The writer said that Megan seemed “genuinely exasperated” by the topic, before she went on to give her understanding of what it truly means to embrace feminism.
“I was being celebrated as being a feminist until I had the nerve to call my boyfriend, ‘Daddy,’’’ Megan said, referencing a viral moment from the MTV VMA’s red carpet last year, where the couple exchanged some flirty comments in front of the cameras.
“And a lot of people got upset about that,” she went on, “which I think is a funny conversation to actually have, because that goes into allowing women to be… women.”
“Allowing us to experience what we want in life, what we like. That is feminism,” she said.
Megan also went on to clear up another highly controversial aspect of their relationship: alleged blood drinking.
For some context, Megan and MGK have previously made comments about wearing vials of each other’s blood, and raised eyebrows again in January when Megan wrote that they celebrated their engagement by drinking the other’s blood too.
At the time, people weren’t quite sure if she was joking or exaggerating. And now, it seems she was — but only slightly.
“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” she responded with a laugh when asked to set the record straight.
“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only,” she confirmed.
Lifting the lid on what those rituals actually involve, Megan explained that she and MGK have different preferences when it comes to their blood drinking activities.
“I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason,” she clarified. “And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’”
“He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic,” she said of her fiancé. “He’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”
When asked if her last comment was an accurate depiction of what actually goes down in their ritualistic practices, Megan played it coy.
“It doesn’t not happen,” she replied. “Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”
Ellen Durney is a Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.