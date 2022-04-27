“I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason,” she clarified. “And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’”