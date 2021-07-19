 Skip To Content
Megan Fox Opened Up About Being Forced To Be “Less Sexy” And Battling “Psychological Demons” Over Hating Fame In Her Early Career

“People were always trying to hide me and make me less sexy so that I could be taken more seriously. I resent people telling me how to look, or act, or speak.”

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET

Megan Fox just opened up about hating fame and battling “psychological demons” during her early career, explaining how she was often forced to dress in a way that was “less sexy” so that she would be taken “more seriously” in the industry.

Abc / ABC via Getty Images

During a recent interview with Who What Wear, Megan talked through a timeline of looks from throughout her career and reflected on how she had been feeling at each stage.

In the video, Megan got real about her relationships with fame and fashion, confessing that she battled with “psychological demons” throughout the early stages of her acting career.

YouTube / Who What Wear

In response to an old snap taken at an event in Los Angeles in the early 2000s, the actor explained that she’d been invited to a fashion show but “didn’t care” about being there.

YouTube / Who What Wear

“I got invited to some weird LA fashion show. And I didn’t care,” she said. “This was the era of me not giving a single fuck. I was famous and not happy about it.”

YouTube / Who What Wear

Megan went on to say that her internal struggle over becoming suddenly famous eclipsed everything else at that time.

“I was battling my own demons psychologically,” she explained. “I wasn’t really worried about fashion at that moment.”

YouTube / Who What Wear

Megan then opened up about the controlling nature of the industry, revealing that in the early phase of her career, “everyone wanted [her] to look a certain way.”

“Everyone wanted me to look like a movie star so that I could land this role,” she said while looking at a photo taken shortly before she was cast in the cult classic Jennifer’s Body.

Everett Collection

“I had a real problem with authority when I was young,” she explained. “I resent people trying to tell me how to look, or act, or speak.”

Everett Collection

“I’m much better about it now,” she confessed. “But at this point, if you tried to push me in a certain direction, I would go the opposite way.”

YouTube / Who What Wear

Later in the video, Megan spoke about the expectations placed on women in the film industry, detailing a certain pressure from stylists to dress in a way that was “usually more conservative.”

However, Megan heaped praise on her current stylist, Maeve Reilly, who she described as “forward-thinking” while taking a different approach to her stylists of the past who had tried to “hide” her.

“I like Maeve because she’s not that way,” Megan said. “She has a really good eye, and I like the fact that she’s not afraid.”

“She’s not trying to hide me. People were trying to hide me and make me less sexy so that I could be taken more seriously,” she confessed. “And I don’t give a single fuck about that. I just want the look to be right.”

YouTube / Who What Wear

But Megan went on to reveal that her lack of desire to be famous and her zero-fucks attitude caused issues as her star rose — and she even decided to stop drinking alcohol after the events of the 2009 Golden Globes.

YouTube / Who What Wear

“I sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas brothers,” she recounted in response to a picture of her on the red carpet. “At the Golden Globes, they always put out those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table. I went through multiple glasses of that.”

George Pimentel / WireImage

“Now I don’t drink, and this is why,” she explained. “I was belligerent and said a bunch of shit that I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet.”

YouTube / Who What Wear

Elsewhere in the video, Megan turned her attention to some more recent photos of her with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and explained that he’s become a huge source of fashion inspiration.

“Usually, I build my outfit around whatever he’s choosing. He’s way more into fashion than I am, and his closet is wild,” she said. “It’s easier for me to build around him.”

YouTube / Who What Wear

The pair have turned heads with several stunning red carpet looks at awards shows including the Billboards and iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

The couple made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in November last year and have since been a hot topic of conversation, with both making headlines after recounting their dangerous first dates and an “intense” hallucinogenic trip.

