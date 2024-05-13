Law Roach Recalled Forcing 14-Year-Old Zendaya To Keep Wearing The “Most Painful” Pair Of Louboutin High Heels So That Her Feet Would Be “Trained” To Wear Them

Zendaya gives us no shortage of incredible fashion moments to obsess over, but one thing you may not have noticed about the superstar’s looks is that she pretty much always wears the very same pair of heels.
More often than not, Z will be sporting a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 mm pumps. And if you’re into fashion, you’ll probably know that So Kates are famous for being very painful to wear, thanks to a brutal 4.7-inch heel.
In light of this, people have praised Zendaya’s ability to wear the shoes with such ease while promoting her recent movies, and now, Law Roach — who’s styled Z since she was 14 — has looked back on the very first time she wore them as a rising starlet.
“I think that the So Kate is one of the most versatile shoes,” Law told Recho Omondi on a recent episode of The Cutting Room Floorpodcast. “It’s also one of the most painful.”
“It actually started when she was, like, 14, and I remember she had these So Kates on all day. It’s the first time she’d ever worn them, and she was collapsing,” he recalled before admitting that he implemented a bit of tough love for the greater good of fashion.
“She’s like, ‘I have to take these shoes off.’ I’m like, ‘You will not take these shoes off,’” Law remembered. “And she kept them on, and the next day she put them on again, and the next day she put them on again.”
So, with some perseverance, Law says Zendaya’s feet are now “trained” to walk around in So Kates. “She could wear them all day,” he said. “She could dance in them, she could kick her legs up, she could run downstairs.”
Interestingly, Law quickly clarified that neither he nor Zendaya is affiliated with the luxury label, saying: “We get no monetary anything from Christian Louboutin… It has always been a really authentic, organic relationship [in that] she just loves the shoes.”
However, that doesn’t mean they didn’t just receive 40 free pairs ahead of the Challengers press tour — a girl can dream!