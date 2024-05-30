Kylie Jenner And Khloé Kardashian Slammed The “Internet-Created Narrative” Surrounding Their Messy Fallout With Jordyn Woods

“I hate that you have to choose Team Jordyn or Team Kylie… We’re not thinking that hard about the situation anymore.”

BuzzFeed Staff

Nearly a year after publicly debuting their rekindled friendship, Kylie Jenner has opened up about her bond with Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner pose outdoors, wearing casual jackets
Chesnot / WireImage

In July last year, Jordyn and Kylie were photographed leaving a popular sushi restaurant in LA. This was the first time they’d been seen together in public since the messy fallout from Jordyn’s infamous situation with Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian.

Jordyn Woods on the red carpet in a sleek gown with metallic embellishments, wearing drop earrings and a high ponytail hairstyle
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

For a swift reminder, rumors surfaced in February 2019 that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with Jordyn at a house party. This wasn’t the first time Tristan had been unfaithful to Khloé; however, this particular scandal packed more of a punch since Jordyn — by virtue of being Kylie’s closest friend — was a member of the Kardashians’ inner circle.

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Jordyn Woods are seated together at an event table with flowers and food
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

At the time, Jordyn addressed the allegations during an episode of Red Table Talk, in which she confirmed that she and Tristan had kissed but nothing more. She also said that she’d attempted to apologize to Khloé privately.


In response, Khloé took to X to accuse her of lying, and it wasn’t long before all the Kardashians publicly distanced themselves from Jordyn. Notably, Kylie was the last of the sisters to unfollow her on Instagram, although she confirmed in 2021 that the demise of their friendship was an “overnight thing.”

Before the cheating scandal, Kylie and Jordyn — who met as teenagers — were known for doing literally everything together. Jordyn attended significant family events, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2014 wedding in Italy, and she even started living in Kylie’s home to offer round-the-clock support after Stormi was born in 2018.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods sit front row at a fashion show, both wearing stylish denim outfits
Michael Stewart / WireImage

Though many fans expected that Kylie and Jordyn would bounce back to this level of closeness after their sushi date in July, the pair have only been spotted together a handful of times since then. And now, speaking on this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kylie acknowledged their revised approach to the friendship.

Kylie Jenner on a red carpet, wearing a sparkly, strappy dress
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

In the scene, seemingly filmed in October, Kylie goes to Khloé’s house to debrief her trip to Paris for Fashion Week. During this trip, she and Jordyn were seen out together for a second time, shopping in the French capital.

Jordyn Woods is wearing a fitted, asymmetrical dress with sheer panels, walks outdoors while a man in a hat and sunglasses is in the background
Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images

“I saw Jordyn again in Paris… It was fun,” Kylie told her sister. “I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it’s like, we talk once a month.”

Kylie went on to talk about how their public reunion last July helped to shut down the rife speculation about their apparent feud, which was pretty much inescapable in the four years that they weren’t such close friends.

Jordyn Woods wearing a black top with a maroon jacket and Kylie Jenner in a silver fringe dress at an event
James Devaney / GC Images

“I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over,” Kylie told Khloé. “Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was a story for the day, or two days, whatever. And now it’s like…over. People know that we’re cool, and no one’s talking about it anymore.”

On numerous occasions between 2019 and 2023, fans accused Kylie and Jordyn of shading each other on social media. Moreover, when Khloé and Tristan got back together in 2020, fans were disappointed that Jordyn wasn’t welcomed back into the family the same way. This led people to accuse Khloé of hypocrisy for not giving Jordyn the same grace she gave Tristan.

Tristan Thompson in a Cavaliers jersey with the number 13, during a basketball game
Rich Storry / Getty Images

Now, reflecting on all the drama, Khloé emphasized that she never prevented Kylie and Jordyn from being friends — even at the height of the cheating scandal.

Khloé Kardashian poses at the Fashion Awards, wearing a sleek, form-fitting gown with a high neckline, styled hair, and bold makeup
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“I’ve always told you, I never want you to have regrets in life, and I, for sure, never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me,” Khloé told Kylie. “When you were saying that you miss her and whatever, I’ve never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone. That’s not my job in life.”


Kylie echoed this in her confessional, praising Khloé’s “pure” heart: “Even right after everything happened, her energy was always the same with me. She was like, ‘You need to do whatever makes you happy. There’s nothing more important to me than you and your happiness.’”

Despite previously saying the friendship ended “overnight,” Kylie revealed last year that she and Jordyn “never fully cut each other off,” even when they weren’t publicly seen together. And in turn, while talking to Khloé, Kylie slammed the widespread assumption that she and Jordyn ever hated one another, calling it “an internet-created narrative that doesn’t even exist.”

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner posing together indoors, with Jordyn in a black and white dress and Kylie in a purple dress
Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

“They’re always pinning the girls against one another, and there’s actually no beef,” Khloé said in her confessional, doubling down. “I hate that you have to choose Team Jordyn or Team Kylie. And we’re not like that, ‘cause we’re just living. We’re not thinking that hard about the situation anymore.”

The Kardashians can be streamed on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally. The next episode will be available on June 6.

