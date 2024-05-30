Kylie Jenner And Khloé Kardashian Slammed The “Internet-Created Narrative” Surrounding Their Messy Fallout With Jordyn Woods

Nearly a year after publicly debuting their rekindled friendship, Kylie Jenner has opened up about her bond with Jordyn Woods.
In July last year, Jordyn and Kylie were photographed leaving a popular sushi restaurant in LA. This was the first time they’d been seen together in public since the messy fallout from Jordyn’s infamous situation with Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian.
For a swift reminder, rumors surfaced in February 2019 that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with Jordyn at a house party. This wasn’t the first time Tristan had been unfaithful to Khloé; however, this particular scandal packed more of a punch since Jordyn — by virtue of being Kylie’s closest friend — was a member of the Kardashians’ inner circle.
Before the cheating scandal, Kylie and Jordyn — who met as teenagers — were known for doing literally everything together. Jordyn attended significant family events, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2014 wedding in Italy, and she even started living in Kylie’s home to offer round-the-clock support after Stormi was born in 2018.
Though many fans expected that Kylie and Jordyn would bounce back to this level of closeness after their sushi date in July, the pair have only been spotted together a handful of times since then. And now, speaking on this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kylie acknowledged their revised approach to the friendship.
In the scene, seemingly filmed in October, Kylie goes to Khloé’s house to debrief her trip to Paris for Fashion Week. During this trip, she and Jordyn were seen out together for a second time, shopping in the French capital.
Kylie went on to talk about how their public reunion last July helped to shut down the rife speculation about their apparent feud, which was pretty much inescapable in the four years that they weren’t such close friends.
On numerous occasions between 2019 and 2023, fans accused Kylie and Jordyn of shading each other on social media. Moreover, when Khloé and Tristan got back together in 2020, fans were disappointed that Jordyn wasn’t welcomed back into the family the same way. This led people to accuse Khloé of hypocrisy for not giving Jordyn the same grace she gave Tristan.
Now, reflecting on all the drama, Khloé emphasized that she never prevented Kylie and Jordyn from being friends — even at the height of the cheating scandal.
Despite previously saying the friendship ended “overnight,” Kylie revealed last year that she and Jordyn “never fully cut each other off,” even when they weren’t publicly seen together. And in turn, while talking to Khloé, Kylie slammed the widespread assumption that she and Jordyn ever hated one another, calling it “an internet-created narrative that doesn’t even exist.”
The Kardashians can be streamed on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally. The next episode will be available on June 6.