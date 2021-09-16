 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Kim Kardashian Shared The Subtle Meaning Behind Her Met Gala Look And Revealed That She Couldn’t See A Thing After An Awkward Picture Of Her And Kendall Jenner Went Viral

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Kim Kardashian Shared The Subtle Meaning Behind Her Met Gala Look And Revealed That She Couldn’t See A Thing After An Awkward Picture Of Her And Kendall Jenner Went Viral

Kim wore a very unusual costume to the Met Gala, and now she is finally responding to all the commentary.

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 16, 2021, at 10:16 a.m. ET

If you’ve logged onto the internet at all since Monday, then it’s likely you’ve already stumbled upon Kim Kardashian’s unconventional Met Gala outfit.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Kim — who is no stranger to daring looks at the Met — stepped things up a notch on Monday night when she arrived in a head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble that covered every inch of her body.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In case you’re still confused, fear not, because Kim has finally shared the meaning behind the look. Allow me to break it down.

Noam Galai / GC Images

Earlier this week the world’s most famous and fashionable faces gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the opening of this year’s Costume Institute exhibition: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

As always, the guests were required to follow a strict dress code in keeping with the theme of the exhibit, which this year was “American independence.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

It wasn’t initially clear how Kim’s look related to the theme, and inevitably, fans were left divided, with some praising her experimental efforts, while others were perhaps more confused.

𝒱 @paris_thin

@TheCut Kim what the hell does this have to do with America

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @paris_thin

“The Met Gala red carpet isn't an ordinary red carpet. It's the ultimate in Avante Garde. It's supposed to confuse you, shock you, awe you. It's where fashion tests the limits of art. It's supposed to be controversial,” one fan wrote in support of Kim’s dress. “Kim Kardashian West understood the assignment.”

Candy R @keepupwithcandy

@TheCut The Met Gala red carpet isn't an ordinary red carpet. It's the ultimate in Avante Garde. It's supposed to confuse you, shock you, awe you. It's where fashion tests the limits of art. It's supposed to be controversial. Kim Kardashian West understood the assignment.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @keepupwithcandy

Meanwhile, others simply thought the look was “exaggerated and frightening” with “no meaning or aesthetic value.”

𝔻𝕠𝕝𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕤 ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ 💗 @Dolores1977007

@TheCut I understand that the purpose of the ugly designs is to draw attention and stir controversy, as if they are fighting who will be on the cover of magazines as the ugliest and strangest dress, but isn't this exaggerated and frightening and has no meaning or aesthetic value 🙄

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Dolores1977007

So, as many began to theorize how the fashion moment related to the theme of “American independence,” anticipation only grew for Kim to step in and set the record straight.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

On Tuesday, Kim responded to those who thought her look didn’t meet the theme, sharing a series of pictures from the Met on her Instagram with the caption: “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?”

The beauty mogul doubled down on her explanation and reposted commentary from different fashion bloggers who agreed with the take, one declaring the T-shirt dress an act of “pure brilliance.”

instagram.com

And away from the T-shirt discourse, it appears that the look is very much open to interpretation.

Raymond Hall / GC Images

Kim has now reshared some more new theories which appeared to suggest that the bodysuit was intended to be a reference to celebrity and sexuality in America.

Noam Galai / Getty Images for New York Magazine

“For someone who is always criticized for being overly sexual, Kim showed that she can cover every square inch of her skin and still find a way to be criticized and ridiculed,” one fan wrote in a Tweet that Kim reposted on her Instagram story last night. “THAT is American culture.”

instagram.com

She also reposted a comment from the popular fashion Instagram account Diet Prada that suggested the look was alluding to her celebrity in American culture.

“When you’re so famous you can literally make ‘anonymous’ your new lewk,” the Diet Prada statement read. “Say what you want about her new direction, but it’s definitely not boring.”

instagram.com

So while Kim is yet to personally explain the meaning behind the bold costume, she’s certainly given fans plenty to think about in the meantime.

What’s more, later on Wednesday night, Kim found the time to poke some fun at herself and reposted some of the hilarious memes in response to her outfit.

instagram.com

But among the influx of commentary, one particular photograph from the night caught fans’ attention — and imaginations.

Jackiee🌻💛 @jackieemoe_

Kim: “Kendall I thought we agreed on the matching outfits?!” Kendall: “I didn’t know you were being serious!” #MetGala

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @jackieemoe_

In the viral snap, Kim — in her face-concealing mask and bodysuit — can be seen on the red carpet facing her sister Kendall, who looks visibly confused by the encounter.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Fans' minds got straight to work and the picture soon got the meme treatment on Twitter, with many speculating what the sisters might have been saying to one another.

lizza @lizaprigozhina

Kendall: Kim, is that you? Kim: oh my god, Kendall? I can’t see you. #MetGala #KimKardashian #KendallJenner #MetGala2021

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @lizaprigozhina

And now Kim has taken matters into her own hands to set the record straight on just what was going on when the photo was taken, revealing that she couldn’t see a thing through her full-face mask.

chilly @reallyporfa

Lmaoooooooooooo this shit killed me

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @reallyporfa

“Kendall was calling my name and I couldn’t see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress,” Kim wrote on her Instagram story with a crying face emoji.

instagram.com

So whether or not she understood the assignment, we know one thing for certain: Kim gets full marks when it comes to sparking a conversation.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.