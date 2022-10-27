If, like me, you’re still mourning Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s split, then this week’s episode of The Kardashians might just ease the pain a little.
With each new instalment of Season 2, we’re hoping more and more for a cameo from our favorite Saturday Night Live alum, and while he didn’t appear this week — *cue boos from the crowd* — we did get a little insight into his and Kim’s adorable relationship.
So, in Episode Six, we follow the Kardashian sisters as they hit the red carpet for the show’s Season 1 premiere.
If you can cast your mind back to April when the premiere took place, you’ll remember that Kim and Pete’s relationship was stronger than ever — they’d overcome their public feud with Kanye West, Pete had recently been photographed hanging out with Kim’s daughter, North — things were going well.
Of course, the next logical step was for Kim and Pete to finally make their red carpet debut, and the Kardashians premiere seemed like the perfect place to do it.
Ahead of the big night, we went behind-the-scenes with Kim as she got ready for the red carpet with the help of her glam team.
Also there to lend a helping hand was producer Danielle King, who, from behind the camera, quizzed Kim on who her plus one might be.
Throwing an eye-roll directly towards the camera in response, Kim reluctantly spills the tea. “Pete is actually my plus one and I’m excited,” she says, a smile creeping across her face.
Keen to get answers, Danielle proceeds to ask if this will be their official red carpet debut, prompting Kim to set the record straight.
“We’re not doing the red carpet,” she says, before going on to explain that she’ll be walking alongside her sisters. “This is my thing, so he’s gonna support,” she adds.
But, although he wouldn’t be posing for the cameras next to Kim, we quickly learn that Pete will soon be arriving at Kim’s to start his own glam process.
As Mario works away at Kim’s makeup, a woman makes her way through the room behind. “Hi, I’m Sydney!” she says as Kim greets her. “I’m grooming Pete.”
Barely a second after Sydney has left the room, Kim turns to Mario with a smirk on her face. “Who knew he was such a diva?” she jokes. “A grooming team?! Styling team? A tailor?!”
Being the organized queen she is, Kim gets back to business and sends Pete a voicenote to inform him that it’s time to get ready. “Your styling team is ready for you for a fitting,” she says into her phone.
“Isn’t that funny,” she proceeds to add, before dragging Pete’s notoriously laidback approach to red carpet style. “I thought he’d go in a hoodie.”
After all that time and effort, Pete does attend the premiere — in a suit, no less — but opts to stay firmly at the sidelines without appearing on camera once.
Of course, for many fans, the lack of Pete content, particularly when we know he’s present while cameras are rolling, can feel a little frustrating.
However, as she has before, Kim made the time in this week’s episode to offer fans an explanation for her boyfriend’s noticeable absence.
“When the camera’s up for him, it’s like a skit or a role. It’s not what he does,” she explains in her confessional.
“I’m obviously going to talk about what goes on in my life, and he’s a part of that, but I also respect that this is like my job, and this isn’t his job,” she adds, before reassuring that we can still expect to see “a glimpse here and there.”
Speaking of glimpses, Kim’s playful teasing wasn’t the only adorable bit of insight we got into their relationship this week.
Earlier in the episode, we go along with Kim, Khloé, Kris, Kourtney, and Kendall as they get ready for their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
When the interview first aired back in April, Jimmy actually put Kim on the spot, exposing her for a large delivery she received before the cameras started rolling.
“We had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here for you,” the host revealed, prompting a huge smile from Kim.
And now, we’ve been given more details about Pete’s sweet gesture, including the note he left in Kim’s dressing room.
While Kim frantically gets ready, she suggests the camera crew get a video of her “cute flowers,” which brings us to a shot of an enormous bouquet of roses sitting on a coffee table.
The camera then zooms in on a white card sitting in front of the flowers, which reads: “Congrats on your new show and season! I’m so incredibly happy for you and proud of you!”
The note is signed with love from “Aladdin,” which, of course, is a reference to the SNLsketch where Kim and Pete kissed for the very first time.
Well, if we weren’t missing Kim and Pete enough already, this episode has me crossing my fingers for a reunion! And with reports that the pair are still “in contact,” there’s every reason to remain hopeful.