Kim Kardashian Issued A Statement About Gun Control And Urged Lawmakers To Ban Semi-Automatic Weapons After An 18-Year-Old Gunman Shot And Killed 19 Children In Uvalde

“Someone who is not old enough to buy alcohol should not be allowed to purchase a firearm,” Kardashian wrote. “There is no world in which an 18 year old needs a semi automatic weapon, or any weapon, and no world in which the outcome can be anything other than tragic.”

Kim Kardashian penned an impassioned statement calling for lawmakers to take immediate action on gun control after 21 people were shot dead at a school in southwest Texas.

Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
On Tuesday, an 18-year-old man entered Robb Elementary School in the small city of Uvalde, and shot and killed at least 19 children and two adults. The children who died were aged between 7 and 10 years old.

A memorial is seen surrounding the Robb Elementary School sign following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
Gov. Greg Abbott told reporters on the day of the shooting that the gunman was shot dead at the scene.

The mass-attack has been declared the deadliest shooting at a grade school since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012, and has once again sparked calls for lawmakers to enact stricter gun laws.

Gun-control advocates hold a vigil outside of the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters following the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia.
Among those utilizing their platforms was Kim Kardashian, who has a long history of speaking out about gun control legislation.

Kim Kardashian attends Paris Fashion Week Week on June 21, 2018.
In 2016, Kardashian met with numerous victims of gun violence, the Moms Demand Action movement, and the Everytown for Gun Safety charity on camera for her reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, to raise awareness of the issue.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on March 27, 2022.
Two years later, she was one of many to assemble in Washington DC for the March For Our Lives demonstration following the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West along with Daughter North West, show up to support March For Our Lives in Washington DC on March 24, 2018.
On Wednesday evening, Kardashian shared a lengthy statement to her hundreds of millions of social media followers urging government officials to enforce a ban on semi-automatic weapons.

Kim Kardashian speaking onstage during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour Day 12 on January 18, 2020 in Pasadena, California.
“The current laws in our country around gun control are not protecting our children. We have to push law makers to enact laws that are fitting in today’s world,” the statement began.

There is no excuse and no justification for what happened yesterday. The current laws in our country around gun control are not protecting our children. We have to push law makers to enact laws that are fitting in today’s world.

“Semi automatic weapons, assault weapons, weapons of war, should not be legally sold or owned by American civilians. They should be banned. Period,” she said.

Semi automatic weapons, assault weapons, weapons of war, should not be legally sold or owned by American civilians. They should be banned. Period.

It has emerged that the Uvalde gunman legally purchased his firearms in celebration of his 18th birthday just weeks prior to the shooting.

Police officers stand near a makeshift memorial for the shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022
The shooter obtained two semi-automatic AR-15 style rifles at a local federally registered gun dealership on May 17 and 20, and on May 18, purchased 375 rounds of ammunition.

An FBI agent walks by the outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday May 25, 2022.
State Senator Ronald Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, told CNN that purchasing the weapons was “the first thing” the gunman did when he turned 18, adding that he “had no problem accessing” them.

Emergency officials clean up outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday May 25, 2022.
In her statement, Kardashian highlighted that similar AR-15 semi-automatic rifles were used at a number of other mass-shootings, including the Buffalo grocery store massacre where ten people were killed less than two weeks prior to the Uvalde attack.

Law enforcement officials are seen at the scene of a mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Buffalo, NY.
“Assault weapons are not a self defense tool. They are sophisticated weapons, designed to kill,” Kardashian said, before going on to note that these types of firearms weren’t even created when the Second Amendment was written.

Assault weapons didn’t even exist when the Second Amendment was written. We have to stop allowing people to use a sentence written centuries ago when technology, times, humanity were completely different, to dictate how we regulate gun ownership, &amp; how we protect our kids today.

“We have to stop allowing people to use a sentence written centuries ago when technology, times, humanity were completely different, to dictate how we regulate gun ownership, & how we protect our kids today,” she added.

Community members embrace and mourn together at a vigil for the 21 victims in the mass shooting at Rob Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
Kardashian also compared the ages of the Uvalde gunman and the suspected shooters in the Parkland and Buffalo attacks, who were both also 18, noting that they reportedly were all able to purchase their weapons legally.

Nikolas Cruz, who could face the death penalty if convicted of murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, in court with his attornies on April 11, 2018.
“These are teenagers. Someone who is not old enough to buy alcohol should not be allowed to purchase a firearm,” she wrote. “There is no world in which an 18 year old needs a semi automatic weapon, or any weapon, and no world in which the outcome can be anything other than tragic.”

Someone who is not old enough to buy alcohol should not be allowed to purchase a firearm. There is no world in which an 18 year old needs a semi automatic weapon, or any weapon, and no world in which the outcome can be anything other than tragic.

And though some have called for more mental health resources to be put in place within communities to better support teens and prevent devastating attacks, Kardashian stated that access to weapons is the first thing lawmakers should be addressing.

President Joe Biden joined by First Lady Jill Biden, speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, from the White House on May 24, 2022 in Washington, DC.
“There are of course people over 21 who buy guns to cause harm, and other mass shootings in recent years have been carried out by people over 21,” she wrote. “But if we increase [the] legal age to purchase, coupled with a ban on assault weapons, we can without a doubt reduce the number of senseless tragedies and save children’s lives.”

but if we increase legal age to purchase, coupled with a ban on assault weapons, we can without a doubt reduce the number of senseless tragedies and save children’s lives.

Like many, Kardashian emphasized that people must not become desensitized to such brutal attacks, writing: “We can’t accept it. We can’t have another five years go by without effective, impactful laws put in place to protect our kids.”

A family grieves outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
“We are parents, we are mothers, we are begging and pleading for action,” she said. “I’m urging our leaders to come together and put politics aside and put children first.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West along with Daughter North West, show up to support March For Our Lives in Washington DC on March 24, 2018.
She finished the statement by referring to a similar post she published back in 2017 in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Kim Kardashian speaks as US President Donald Trump holds an event on second chance hiring and criminal justice reform in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019.
Demonstrating how little has changed to protect lives and enact stricter gun control, Kardashian shared some excerpts from the five-year-old statement, which tragically echoed many of the issues she raised in response to the Uvalde shooting.

Community members mourn at a vigil for the 21 victims in the mass shooting at Rob Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
“Here is my blog post from 2017, unfortunately it has not aged,” she concluded.

Here is my blog post from 2017, unfortunately it has not aged. 💔

