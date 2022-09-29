As we’re all taught, it’s important to tell the truth — especially when you’re one of the most famous people in the world and might very easily get caught.
Despite being the undisputed queen of meticulously crafting her public image, Kim Kardashian recently found herself caught up in a little white lie — or perhaps a gray one, on this occasion.
The slipup happened on Monday during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, where Kim bragged about having never found a single gray hair on her head.
The discussion began with cohost Ryan Seacrest quizzing Kim on how she maintains her platinum locks, prompting the Skims founder to lift the lid on the lengthy process that goes into bleaching her naturally dark roots.
“When I dye my roots, it’s gonna take probably eight hours, so I’ve just been lazy,” she said. “It’s so much work.”
The trio then moved onto the topic of gray hair, with Kim quick to say she’s yet to reach that milestone.
“I have not gone gray yet,” Kim said, failing to mask the beaming grin on her face. “I haven’t had a gray hair yet, isn’t that weird?!”
Well, Kim, since you asked: Some might say that, yes, that is weird — or certainly a tad unusual, at least.
According to trichologist Madeleine Preston — who was interviewed on the topic by Cosmopolitan — the majority of women are bound to see a few gray hairs in their 30s, and by the age of 50, most “would expect to have more than 50% of their scalp hairs turn gray.”
Of course, this wildly varies among women, but being that Kim is nearly 42, she’d be doing pretty well to have not found a single gray hair by this point.
Which is where things get a little awkward.
A quick Google search will tell you that Kim actually got her first gray in 2018 at 37 years old — and funnily enough, she broke the news while chatting on Live With Kelly and Ryan that year.
At the time of her appearance, Kim’s then-husband, Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, had been at the center of attention following a number of heated Twitter tirades and controversial interviews, including one where he famously claimed that slavery was a “choice.”
Kim came to her husband’s defense in the wake of the backlash and joked during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan that he’d caused her so much stress that she’d gone gray.
“He’s doing really good,” she said of Ye. “He’s in Wyoming recording, he has a couple of albums coming out, so he’s just focused on that.”
“I will say,” she added with a smirk, “he gave me my first gray hair this week, and I am blaming that on him.”
Having been through a lot of trauma — and, notably, a divorce — in the four years since that interview, Kim could certainly be excused for having forgotten about that one particular gray.
However, the receipts don’t end there.
As recently as this year, we saw Kim come face-to-face with another pesky hair during an episode of The Kardashians.
In a scene shot while Kim was having her glam done in the lead-up to her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October 2021, her hairstylist Chris Appleton offers to pluck a rogue gray.
“SNL stress is getting to me,” Kim replies, seemingly unfazed by Chris’s discovery.
Being that this episode only aired a matter of months ago, plenty of fans were quick to recall the moment and took to Reddit to discuss.
“What a fckn weird thing to lie about. I got my first gray hair at like 24,” one user wrote.
“Like is this an attempt at a flex?” another added as many fans attempted to make sense of her story.
So, why might she lie about such a thing?
Well, if you know much about Kim, you’re probably aware that she’s desperate to maintain her youthful looks, a desire that seems to have become more apparent in recent years.
In fact, Kim shamelessly admitted to the New York Times in June that she’d “try anything” that might make her look younger.
“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might,” she said, to the disgust of many.
And with all that in mind, I guess there’s only one thing left to say: The truth will always prevail — particularly if you’re Kim K.