Kim Kardashian Has Apparently “Quietly” Enlisted Kanye West's Help With Her “SNL” Hosting Debut That’s Dividing Fans Days After They Were Rumored To Be Getting Back Together

After months of speculation about the status of their relationship, Kanye is reportedly in New York to get involved with Kim’s SNL debut.

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on October 7, 2021, at 9:08 a.m. ET

I’m sure that by now you’ve heard that Kim Kardashian is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Kim has been spotted around NYC this week ahead of the big night, and has been sneakily teasing her followers on Instagram with snaps from rehearsals as anticipation for her debut reaches new heights.

Gotham / GC Images

And while there’s no disputing that she is a woman of many talents — a reality-star-turned-entrepreneur, billionaire beauty mogul — our girl Kim is by no means a comedian.

Raymond Hall / GC Images

In fact, by her own admission, Kim finds any form of performance mortifying, and was once even kicked off stage by Prince for refusing to dance.

And so, it came as no surprise that many fans of SNL are somewhat ~confused~ by her involvement in the comedy sketch show, which is typically hosted by actors and comics.

granny2cents @granny2cents

@nbcsnl I have watched SNL from its beginnings and have never purposefully missed an episode until now. I have no desire to watch Kim K do anything. Why oh why of all the people to choose from? 😖😖😖

Twitter: @granny2cents

Last month, Will & Grace actor Debra Messing directed criticism at Kim’s hosting gig, turning to Twitter shortly after the initial announcement to ask the question on many people’s lips: “Why Kim Kardashian?”

“I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch,” she went on. “Am I missing something?”

Debra Messing✍🏻 @DebraMessing

Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something? https://t.co/WYrobkv8Fi

Twitter: @DebraMessing

And she certainly wasn’t alone as plenty of fans quickly followed suit, with some even threatening to boycott the show.

O's Thoughts @Os_Thoughts

@nbcsnl Ladies and Gentlemen: I am faced with a difficult decision. Like many of you I want to Boycott the episode because of her. However, the staff and crew as well as Halsey will suffer from the poor ratings. Tune in to support SNL Staff &amp; Halsey or tune out to send the message?

Twitter: @Os_Thoughts

However, no stranger to criticism, it seems that Kim is pulling out all the stops, having reportedly enlisted the help of her ex-husband Kanye West — who just so happens to have performed on SNL seven times.

Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

And if there’s one thing we know about Kanye, it’s that the man is full of ideas.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

A source told E! News this week that Kim has “quietly” called upon the help of her ex, and that the two have been engaging in “creative conversations” ahead of her hosting debut.

“Kim has consulted with Kanye and asked for feedback,” a source confirmed. “She values his opinion creatively and artistically. They've talked about some different ideas and he has been very supportive.”

And according to the source, it sounds a lot like Kanye isn’t holding back with his creativity.

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

“He has many suggestions and Kim has been listening. She is taking this very seriously and putting her heart and soul into it,” the source claimed. “She wants it to go well and is completely focused on the task at hand. She's definitely nervous and wants this gig to be a success.”

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

“Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show,” another source told Page Six.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

What’s more, it seems like we can expect Kim to poke some fun at Kanye, as she has reportedly given him the “heads up” about some specific jokes.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

So, it appears that Kim and Kanye, who filed for divorce back in February, are still enjoying working as a team, both in their professional and personal lives. So much so, that fans have recently started speculating that they might be rekindling their marriage.

The news of their SNL collab comes just days after the duo were spotted grabbing dinner together last week, with Kim sporting what many would call a "Kanye-inspired" look.

Kanye Media @KanyeMedia_

Kanye and Kim out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu tonight (9.30.21)

Twitter: @KanyeMedia_

Weeks prior to this outing, reports surfaced claiming that the pair had been “working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship,” per sources quoted by TMZ.

Pierre Suu / Getty Images

But, while the sources maintained that the pair weren’t quite back together yet, this didn’t stop fans from getting a little excited about the prospect of a KimYe reunion.

Senator Willem P. (D) CA ☭ 🇺🇸 🌹 🌊🧛🏿 @Willemishere

@KanyeMedia_ IS KIMYE ACTUALLY BACK?

Twitter: @Willemishere

And so, in light of the romance rumours and the apparent SNL reunion, fans certainly have a lot to process.

Antares ⚔🌌 - Malefic Stan Acct @austral_taur

Lmao with the Mercury Cazimi happening this Saturday? Won’t be surprised if part of the SNL skit that Kim Kardashian is hosting addresses whatever the hell is going on with her and Kanye lmao.

Twitter: @austral_taur

But it seems that in spite of the confusion and criticism around Kim's hosting debut, fans are largely excited, with many already speculating about which skits she might take part in.

Jenny Stirrat @jstirr

I just started Squid Game and haven’t even seen the doll yet but I’m pretty sure Kim kardashian will be her on snl.

Twitter: @jstirr

“I’m genuinely so excited for Kim to host SNL,” one fan wrote. “She has so much material for skits! I hope they don’t make her do pointless skits.”

ash @ashleylorrraine

I’m genuinely so excited for Kim to host SNL. The first non-traditional celebrity host, iconic. She has so much material for skits! I hope they don’t make her do pointless skits

Twitter: @ashleylorrraine

Others expressed their excitement to see the reality star branch out and do something different.

Erin @Erin1237

@nbcsnl Halsey is one of my favorite SNL performers. I’m not Kim K’s biggest fan but I’m curious to see how she does.

Twitter: @Erin1237

“I pray @KimKardashian allows herself to have fun on this show,” added another. “Don't want to see four other sisters; just her- poking fun at herself having a good time w the cast.”

Shay @love650

@nbcsnl I pray @KimKardashian allows herself to have fun on this show. Don't want to see four other sisters; just her- poking fun at herself having a good time w the cast. #Branchout #SNLPremiere

Twitter: @love650

“So much hate for Kim Kardashian doing SNL,” someone else wrote in support. “It’s a smart move on their part, they’re going to get an entire different audience, also Kim is intelligent and low-key funny. You’ll see.”

LOTVF @lotsoftvfeels

So much hate for Kim Kardashian doing SNL. It’s a smart move on their part, they’re going to get an entire different audience, also Kim is intelligent and low-key funny. You’ll see #SNL

Twitter: @lotsoftvfeels

And with Kanye not far away, plenty of fans are holding out for a surprise appearance from the SNL veteran.

Barbara_I 🐞 @Barbara102006

Kim Kardashian is hosting SNL this weekend. I’m willing to bet five large that Kanye shows up somehow.

Twitter: @Barbara102006

So, whether or not they’re back together, we can’t wait to see what Kim and Kanye have got in store for us on Saturday.

