“As difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever — to just say, I’m good. I’m on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I’m over here,” she concluded, making it clear once and for all that any hopes for a Samantha cameo in And Just Like That season 2 can be well and truly ruled out.