Khloé Kardashian Defended Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott After Their New Magazine Cover Story Reportedly Claimed They Haven’t Been A Couple In “Two Years”
The reported claims appear to be from Kylie and Travis’s interview with W magazine, which was shared online by fans this weekend in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.
Khloé Kardashian has spoken out in defense of her sister Kylie Jenner and Kylie's partner, Travis Scott.
Khloé’s comments were prompted by new magazine excerpts that appeared to allege that Kylie and Travis aren’t actually a couple.
For context, Kylie and Travis first started dating back in 2017. The notoriously private couple eventually split in October 2019 before seemingly confirming that they had rekindled the relationship in June of this year. They announced that they're expecting their second child together just three months later.
The alleged reports about the current nature of their relationship appear to be from Travis and Kylie's recent interview with W magazine, which was conducted earlier this year and circulated online over the weekend despite it not being shared online by the outlet.
W magazine made the decision against promoting the issue online shortly after both its cover stars found themselves embroiled in intense criticism following the Astroworld tragedy.
Both Kylie and Travis were present at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, where ten concertgoers tragically died and hundreds of others were injured in a deadly crowd surge on Nov. 5.
Travis — who produced and headlined the event — has since been named in hundreds of lawsuits filed by injured attendees and the families of those who died at the show. The rapper has been accused of numerous instances of "negligence" and "encouragement of violence."
And like several others in Travis’s inner circle, Kylie also found herself at the receiving end of backlash.
The beauty mogul — who attended the show with her and Travis’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi — faced criticism in the days after the festival for leaving up Instagram stories of Travis’s performance even after news of the mass casualties emerged.
One of the numerous videos shared by Kylie on the night of the incident showed an ambulance trying to get through to the front of the packed crowd. The footage remained live on her account for several hours after news broke of the fatalities before it was finally deleted.
Both Kylie and Travis issued statements in the wake of the tragic events. However, they weren’t enough to prevent further repercussions.
On Nov. 17, a representative for W magazine confirmed in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News that an upcoming Scott–Jenner cover — which also included a new interview with the pair — would not be promoted online by the outlet.
“The issue was photographed and printed prior to the tragic events in Houston,” the spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “W will not be posting the cover.”
Despite W deciding against digitally promoting the issue, excerpts from the couple's shoot and accompanying interview began circulating online over the weekend.
The new cover shoot — obtained by TMZ — features brand-new images of Kylie, Travis, and their daughter, Stormi. The ’70s style shoot looks to be framed around domestic family life and includes photographs of the trio gathered around a dining table, with a visibly pregnant Kylie standing as Travis and Stormi eat.
Unsurprisingly, the never-before-seen photographs of the family caused quite a stir online. However, it was a particular line in the accompanying profile piece that piqued fans’ curiosity more than anything else.
The profile piece — which looked to be titled: “A Modern Approach” — appeared to call Kylie and Travis's relationship status into question, reportedly suggesting that they haven’t been a couple in two years.
Beside a shot of the pair lying together in bed, the author reportedly wrote: “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven't been in two years. They're the modern family!”
W has yet to speak out on the supposed new cover spread, but BuzzFeed News has reached out to a spokesperson for comment on the newly surfaced content.
Meanwhile, inevitably intrigued by the alleged statements about Kylie and Travis’s unconventional love life, one fan shared screenshots of the feature to her TikTok account and sparked a conversation about the reported “modern approach” the couple has taken with their relationship.
“So, they are calling it ‘modern approach,’” the TikToker said, gesturing toward the screenshots of the magazine spread. “And down here, it says that they have created their own definition of ‘family.’”
However, Khloé Kardashian swiftly arrived on the scene to shut down speculation about her sister’s personal life.
Seemingly just as shocked by the magazine’s reported claims, Khloé wrote in the comments section, “wow, I don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple.”
Shortly after this, a source doubled down on Khloé’s response and subsequently confirmed to TMZ that the duo are “100% together at the moment.”
A representative for Kylie Jenner declined to comment when contacted by BuzzFeed News over the W cover issue and its alleged claims about her and Travis’s relationship.
With all this in mind, we have it on good authority to assume that Kylie and Travis are sticking together ahead of the birth of their second child.
And as they continue to navigate the fallout from the Astroworld tragedy, both Kylie and Travis have remained unusually quiet on social media. But we’ll be sure to let you know if they eventually speak out on this.
BuzzFeed News has also reached out to representatives for Travis Scott and W magazine for comment.
