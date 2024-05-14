Kelly Clarkson Said She Decided To Take Prescription Medication To Help Her Lose Weight After Rewatching A Performance And Thinking She Looked Like She Was “About To Die”

On her talk show, Kelly said she’s using a medication “that aids in helping break down the sugar” in her blood because her body “doesn't do it right.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Throughout her career, Kelly Clarkson has talked openly about her body and health, and over the past few months, she’s been more vocal than ever about her recent weight loss.

Kelly Clarkson in a dress seated on a sofa and smiling during an interview
Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

She first addressed changes in her appearance during a November episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, telling the audience: “I love losing weight, but here’s the thing, jeans are so hard when you have a butt and a smaller waist.”

Kelly Clarkson stands on set hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show
Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

A few weeks later, Kelly discussed her physical transformation for a second time, celebrating the fact that she no longer felt the need to wear shapewear.

Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

With the surge in celebrities coming forward to talk about using Ozempic to lose weight, it wasn’t long before people started wondering if Kelly had followed that route, too.

Kelly Clarkson performing on stage with a microphone and a band in the background
Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

As you may know, Ozempic is an injectable drug used to help lower blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes. Over the past year, several high-profile people have spoken out about using the medication to aid weight loss, even though it is not currently FDA-approved for that use.

Amid all the speculation, Kelly attributed her weight loss to lifestyle changes following medical advice. She told People in January: “I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time, I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway.”

Kelly in an off-shoulder gown and holding a clutch at an awards event
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

In the same interview, she also said that she started seeing more changes in her weight after she moved to New York City with her kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander, who she shares with her ex, Brandon Blackstock.


“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she said of life in NYC. “We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We’ll go make slime and we go to the museum.”

And now, three months after revealing that a “pre-diabetic” diagnosis led her to start taking her health more seriously, Kelly clarified that a medication prescribed by her doctor helped aid her weight loss.

Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
Nbc / Heidi Gutman / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

During Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host was joined by Whoopi Goldberg, who revealed in March that she lost weight while taking Mounjaro — another medication used to help manage blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes.

Whoopi Goldberg stands smiling at an event
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“First of all, it’s all the weight I’ve lost. I’ve lost almost two people,” Whoopi replied after Kelly commented on how young she looked. “I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me.”

After noting that she, too, has lost “a lot” of weight, Kelly said that she’s also used a medication prescribed by her doctor, telling Whoopi: “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that, too, because my bloodwork got so bad.”

Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
NBC / YouTube / Via youtu.be

Kelly explained that the prescription medication she’s used is “something that aids in helping break down the sugar” in her blood because her body “doesn’t do it right” itself — presumably referencing her “pre-diabetic” diagnosis she talked about earlier this year.

“My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not,” she said without giving the name of the medication. “It’s something else.”

Whoopi Goldberg converses with Kelly Clarkson on a talk show set; both dressed in stylish outfits
NBC / YouTube / Via youtu.be

While on the topic of weight loss, Kelly said it wasn’t until she rewatched her 41st birthday performance at The Belasco in April last year that she decided to take her doctor’s advice for the good of her health.

Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
NBC / YouTube / Via youtu.be

“I was watching it, we were in my house in New York…and then all of a sudden, I paused it, and I was like, ‘Who the fuck is that?’” she said, recalling that she thought she looked like she was “about to die of a heart attack.”

Closeup of Whoopi Goldberg and Kelly Clarkson on &quot;The Kelly Clarkson Show&quot;
NBC / YouTube / Via youtu.be

Notably, Kelly said she didn’t feel “insecure” then, clarifying that she was really happy with herself at the time.


“It’s funny, though, ‘cause people assume: ‘She must have been miserable.’ Like, no, I was not,” she said.

You can watch Whoopi and Kelly’s entire conversation on The Kelly Clarkson Show here.

View this video on YouTube
NBC / Touchstone Pictures, Walt Disney Studios

Topics in this article

Skip to footer