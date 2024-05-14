Amid all the speculation, Kelly attributed her weight loss to lifestyle changes following medical advice. She told People in January: “I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time, I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway.”
And now, three months after revealing that a “pre-diabetic” diagnosis led her to start taking her health more seriously, Kelly clarified that a medication prescribed by her doctor helped aid her weight loss.
During Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host was joined by Whoopi Goldberg, who revealed in March that she lost weight while taking Mounjaro — another medication used to help manage blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes.
After noting that she, too, has lost “a lot” of weight, Kelly said that she’s also used a medication prescribed by her doctor, telling Whoopi: “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that, too, because my bloodwork got so bad.”
“My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not,” she said without giving the name of the medication. “It’s something else.”
While on the topic of weight loss, Kelly said it wasn’t until she rewatched her 41st birthday performance at The Belasco in April last year that she decided to take her doctor’s advice for the good of her health.
“I was watching it, we were in my house in New York…and then all of a sudden, I paused it, and I was like, ‘Who the fuck is that?’” she said, recalling that she thought she looked like she was “about to die of a heart attack.”