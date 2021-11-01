 Skip To Content
Kanye West Has Sparked Backlash For Inviting Marilyn Manson To His "Sunday Service" Three Months After He Was Criticized For Having Him At His "Donda" Listening Party Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The backlash marks the second time that Kanye has appeared to publicly endorse Marilyn Manson after he was accused of sexual and physical abuse by multiple women.

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed News Staff

Posted on November 1, 2021, at 11:44 a.m. ET

Once again, Kanye West is facing backlash over his involvement with Marilyn Manson.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Kanye — who is now legally named Ye — announced the return of his Sunday Service in an Instagram post over the weekend.

Kanye first began hosting weekly church services back in January 2019, during the run-up to the release of his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King.

And while we don't know an awful lot about what actually goes on at the Sunday Service, it seems to combine Kanye's love for music, fashion, and his religion in what appears to be a highly exclusive Christian church service.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

During the services, Kanye and a gospel choir perform reworkings of his greatest hits to an invite-only congregation, largely made up of major celebrities who attend the weekly installments at various locations across the country.

Celebrities known to have copped a coveted invite to Sunday Services in the past include Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Shia LaBeouf, and of course, the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan.

TeamKanyeDaily @TeamKanyeDaily

Kanye x Brad Pitt #SundayService

Twitter: @TeamKanyeDaily

Adding to the mystique, guests are reportedly asked to sign nondisclosure agreements before attending and are also required to adhere to a strict dress code.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

Kanye hasn't held a Sunday Service since April of last year, meaning that fans of the rapper were happy to see that he was bringing the event back for Halloween.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

And despite their initial excitement, many of those who tuned into the Sunday Service livestream on Oct. 31 were left shocked — and somewhat confused — by the presence of Marilyn Manson.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Manson's involvement in the service came as a surprise to many fans of the event, particularly in light of the fact that he has publicly been involved in the Church of Satan.

piss faerie @funglusfaerie

wtaf is going on why is kanye and justin bieber converting MARLYIN MANSON to christianity

Twitter: @funglusfaerie

Wearing matching all-white ensembles, Kanye and Manson were also joined by Justin Bieber, who — unlike Manson — is a devout Christian.

📂 @ruinedbyjb

Twitter: @ruinedbyjb

At one particularly surprising moment during the ceremony, the trio appeared to bow their heads in a circle of prayer led by Manson, which prompted a lot of confusion among viewers.

KENNY BEAR @RapDose

marilyn manson is currently leading a prayer circle with justin bieber and kanye west

Twitter: @RapDose

"I did not have marilyn manson leading a prayer circle with justin bieber and kanye west on my 2021 bingo card," someone wrote on Twitter in response to the livestream.

Kristin @imiKristin

@RapDose I did not have marilyn manson leading a prayer circle with justin bieber and kanye west on my 2021 bingo card.

Twitter: @imiKristin

However, most of the public outrage stemmed from the fact that this marks the second time that Kanye has appeared to publicly endorse Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault by several women in the past year.

Neil Hall / Reuters

Manson is facing a number of lawsuits from multiple women alleging sexual assault and physical abuse, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood.

Vera Anderson / WireImage

In February this year, Wood said in an Instagram post that Manson had “horrifically abused” her and called him a “dangerous man.”

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” she wrote. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

After he was subsequently dropped from his record label, Manson responded to Wood’s claims in an Instagram post of his own, calling the allegations “horrible distortions of reality.”

Four other women later came forward to accuse Manson of physical, mental, and sexual abuse. Two of them said their experiences had led to diagnoses of PTSD.

Kurt Krieger - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

And despite the allegations, this isn't the first time that Kanye has drawn criticism for his seemingly close relationship with Manson.

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Kanye was at the center of controversy just three months ago after Manson joined him onstage during his third Donda listening party in August.

Mega / GC Images

Gathered in front of what looked to be a church, Kanye and Manson were also joined on stage by DaBaby, who received backlash in July after making a series of anti-gay remarks at a music festival.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

At the time of the listening party, many theorized that Kanye's decision to bring out the two musicians was his attempt at commentary on "cancel culture." However, it still remains to be seen what inspired the controversial collaboration.

Apple Music

And in the wake of their recent Sunday Service appearance, fans are continuing to criticize Kanye's decision to team up with Manson for a second time in spite of their seemingly conflicting religious beliefs and the number of allegations against him.

Taylor Hill / WireImage

"Kanye is wrong for hanging out with marilyn manson," one fan wrote.

SIDNEY PHILLIPS @sidneyphillipz

Kanye is wrong for hanging out with marilyn manson

Twitter: @sidneyphillipz

"Marilyn Manson at Kanye West’s aka Ye’s Sunday service doesn’t sit right with me," agreed another.

нєανєη αηԃ нєℓℓ | ﾒ’𝟶 ⁶𓅓🌵 @lovexsinner

Marilyn Manson at Kanye West’s aka Ye’s Sunday service doesn’t sit right with me..

Twitter: @lovexsinner

Some even questioned why fans continue to support Kanye's music given his connections with an alleged abuser.

Has it Leaked? with Staffan @hasitleaked

Kanye West sparks controversy as Marilyn Manson appears on Sunday Service. Incredible how we still support Ye by listening to his work.

Twitter: @hasitleaked

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the public outrage might just be what Kanye had been intending with the collab, speculating that he had teamed up with Manson for "shock factor" publicity.

ROBΞRT 🕳 🏔 ₉⁹₉ @yeisperfect

I can’t believe Kanye brought out Marilyn Manson for Sunday Service 😢😢😢 bruh shut the fuck up it’s for shock factor that’s the exact reaction he wants from you

Twitter: @yeisperfect

But many were just frustrated by the performance, asking: Will Kanye ever learn from the backlash?

KANYE WEST POLICE🚔👮 @KANYEWESTPOLICE

NOOOO KANYE WHY DID YOU HAVE BRING MARILYN MANSON TO SUNDAY SERVICE WHEN WILL YOU LEARN😭😭😭😭

Twitter: @KANYEWESTPOLICE

