Kaley Cuoco Has Denied Her Estranged Husband Spousal Support Due To Her “Ironclad Prenup” After Wiping Him From Her Instagram And Being Linked To Pete Davidson

Friends of Kaley and her estranged husband have described their divorce announcement as "shocking" and "very sudden," as fan speculation that she's dating Pete Davidson reaches new heights.

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 9, 2021, at 9:32 a.m. ET

You might have heard by now that Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, are going their separate ways after three years of marriage.

In a statement given to People Magazine last Friday, the couple — who started dating in 2016 — announced their split by telling fans, “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further,” the statement continued.

Well, it now appears that divorce proceedings are well underway — and Kaley is certainly not messing around.

Divorce documents obtained by The Blast on Wednesday detail that The Big Bang Theory star is asking the court to deny spousal support to either of the parties.

In what comes as no surprise for one of the highest-paid actors in TV, Kaley has what has been described as an “ironclad prenup” in place, which will protect her earnings in the divorce process.

And it seems she might have gotten this idea from previous experience, with past reports suggesting that a similarly substantial prenup was in place during Kaley’s 2015 divorce from her ex-husband, Ryan Sweeting.

While fans are understandably shocked by the news — especially since the pair shared gushing tributes to one another marking their anniversary just three months ago — it appears that friends of Kaley and Karl were also taken by surprise, with a source close to the couple describing the split as “very sudden.”

“In the beginning of the summer, Kaley seemed very happy with Karl. They were affectionate and seemed great,” the source told People late last week. “The split seems very sudden. It's pretty shocking.”

So, despite insisting in their announcement that “there is no anger or animosity” between the two, Kaley made a pretty bold statement this week when fans noticed that she seemingly wiped all trace of her estranged husband from her Instagram bio.

Previously, the 35-year-old actor’s bio included a sweet reference to Karl, reading: “Mrs. @mrtancook.”

But since Monday morning, fans spotted that Kaley’s bio now says just, “Yes, Norman” — a simple reference to the production company she founded in 2017.

And while she’s yet to comment on the split since the announcement, it seems like Kaley is putting on a brave face as she returned to set with Pete Davidson.

In her first public sighting since the split, the actor was photographed with her costar, Pete on the set of their new project, Meet Cute — a romantic comedy film starring the pair as love interests.

Kaley recently shared a sweet picture of herself and Pete cuddled up on set to announce that they had wrapped up production on the movie, writing: “What an experience! Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a of film.”

“Would do it over and over and over again,” she teased in the caption. “(Get it? It’s a time travel joke lol) see the movie and you will understand.”

The Flight Attendant actor has since shared another snap of her and Pete looking lively on set, writing: “Sheila & Gary coming soon” — a reference to their love interest characters in the upcoming movie.

In response, fans on Twitter have been quick to point out that the onscreen duo seem to be getting pretty cozy offscreen too, with a source from the set claiming that Pete and Kaley are growing increasingly close.

Ok yup Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are absolutely dating

Reply Retweet Favorite
“Pete and Kaley have got on incredibly well since day one but as the weeks have passed, it’s become clear there is some attraction there,” the Meet Cute insider alleged. “When the cameras stopped rolling they’d be cracking jokes and were clearly enjoying one another’s company.”

“The chemistry between them is so palpable, it’s all people could talk about on set,” claimed the source.

Unsurprisingly, it certainly didn’t go unnoticed by fans that both Pete and Kaley are newly single, after Pete called it quits with Phoebe Dynevor just last month, while filming for Meet Cute was underway.

pete davidson and kaley cuoco start working together and then both of their relationships fall apart...? interesting.

Reply Retweet Favorite
And while their respective breakups currently appear to be a case of pure coincidence, a source has alleged that the costars’ close friendship “played a part” in Pete’s recent split from Phoebe.

And elsewhere, plenty of fans have jumped onto Twitter to posit their personal theories that Pete and Kaley could be set to couple up offscreen.

if kaley cuoco and pete davidson start dating the world will become a better place i don't make the rules

Reply Retweet Favorite
“It will be announced in 3 weeks that Kaley Cuoco is dating Pete Davidson. That is all,” one fan predicted.

prediction: it will be announced in 3 weeks that Kaley Cuoco is dating Pete Davidson. That is all https://t.co/DFS23x6eek

Reply Retweet Favorite
Well, for now it remains to be seen whether Kaley and Pete will become romantically involved. But, if there’s one thing we know for sure, she doesn't mess around when it comes to love — or prenups.

