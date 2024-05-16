After All That Speculation About Their Marriage, Justin And Hailey Bieber Apparently Think Parenthood Will “Elevate Their Relationship”

“They’re looking at Hailey’s pregnancy, as well as their vow renewal, as a fresh start...”

2024 has already been a big year for the Biebers.

As you’ll likely know, Justin and Hailey Bieber announced a week ago that they’re expecting their first child together.

The couple — who’ve been married since 2018 — shared the news with coordinated Instagram posts featuring pictures and videos of their recent vow renewal in Hawaii.

Though Hailey and Justin haven’t personally said much about their upcoming arrival, a representative for the Rhode founder confirmed that she’s six months pregnant, amid reports she and her husband are filled with joy.

“Everyone is excited for them,” an insider told People last week. “They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect.”

As you may know, Hailey’s pregnancy news comes a few months after speculation about the state of their marriage.

For some context, Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern for Justin and Hailey in February when he shared a post on Instagram requesting “prayers” for them.

The message — initially posted by church minister Victor Marx — began: “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well.”


“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face, and also, the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus,” Victor continued. “So often, regardless of the material things or the accolades, they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage, and life in general. So thank you.”

A few days later, on March 5, Hailey appeared to shut down speculation about their marriage on Instagram, calling out “fake” stories “from the land of delusion.”

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong…,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Made out of thin air…Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

However, only a month after this, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Justin and Hailey were apparently experiencing some “difficult times.”

“Justin and Hailey are continuing to support each other and help one another get through more difficult times as they always have,” the source said. “They are making an effort to do things that will help them create a bigger and brighter future.”


“They are remaining committed to their faith and trying to stay positive. They are hopeful about the future and doing things to better themselves,” the report claimed.

So, with all that going on in the past few months, Justin and Hailey’s baby news served to silence any lingering speculation about their marriage. And now, another source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple are excited to “move forward” with their new chapter.

“They believe that parenthood will elevate their relationship to an untouchable level and deepen their bond even more,” the insider claimed. “They’re looking at Hailey’s pregnancy, as well as their vow renewal, as a fresh start and way to move forward.”


They continued: “This experience is very sacred to Hailey and Justin and they wanted to share the joy privately as a couple and within their intimate circle first before telling the world and making the news public.”

Acknowledging that Justin was apparently “facing some difficulties” recently, the report said that he and Hailey are “excited to grow closer, learn together, and share this beautiful experience with each other.”

“They’re soaking up this time and appreciating this moment with close friends and family on both sides,” the source added.

BuzzFeed has reached out to Justin and Hailey's representatives for comment.

