After All That Speculation About Their Marriage, Justin And Hailey Bieber Apparently Think Parenthood Will “Elevate Their Relationship”

As you’ll likely know, Justin and Hailey Bieberannounced a week ago that they’re expecting their first child together.
Though Hailey and Justin haven’t personally said much about their upcoming arrival, a representative for the Rhode founder confirmed that she’s six months pregnant, amid reports she and her husband are filled with joy.
As you may know, Hailey’s pregnancy news comes a few months after speculation about the state of their marriage.
For some context, Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern for Justin and Hailey in February when he shared a post on Instagram requesting “prayers” for them.
A few days later, on March 5, Hailey appeared to shut down speculation about their marriage on Instagram, calling out “fake” stories “from the land of delusion.”
However, only a month after this, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Justin and Hailey were apparently experiencing some “difficult times.”
So, with all that going on in the past few months, Justin and Hailey’s baby news served to silence any lingering speculation about their marriage. And now, another source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple are excited to “move forward” with their new chapter.
Acknowledging that Justin was apparently “facing some difficulties” recently, the report said that he and Hailey are “excited to grow closer, learn together, and share this beautiful experience with each other.”
BuzzFeed has reached out to Justin and Hailey's representatives for comment.