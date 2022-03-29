Jimmy Kimmel Said He Feels Bad For Will Smith And Suggested That He’s Ruined His Reputation As “The Nicest Guy In Hollywood” After Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

“I think he let his emotions get the better of him and this should have been one of the great nights of his life … was there anyone [in the world] who didn’t like Will Smith an hour ago?”

By
Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed News Staff

As the dust settles on what will surely be remembered as one of the most dramatic Academy Awards ceremonies to date, celebrities and public figures across Hollywood are beginning to chime in with their thoughts on the night’s most shocking moment.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

In the unlikely event that you missed it, Sunday night’s proceedings were eclipsed by a tense altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, which was sparked by a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Movies @moreoffilms

The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars

“Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it,” Chris quipped, referencing Jada’s bald head.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

For some context, Jada was diagnosed with alopecia in 2018 and has spoken openly on numerous occasions about how her hair loss has impacted her mental health and overall confidence.

Axelle / FilmMagic

And so, seconds after Chris made the joke, Will — who was seated beside Jada — rose from his place in the front row of the audience and walked toward the stage before slapping Chris across the face.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Chris appeared completely shocked by the incident but managed to maintain his cool in front of the rolling cameras, responding: “Oh, wow. Wow. Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.”

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Upon returning to his seat, Will shouted back at the comic, who remained onstage as the audience laughed awkwardly. Many were under the assumption that the slap had been part of a preplanned skit.

Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Will yelled at Chris, quickly shattering any speculation that the altercation had been a setup.

ABC

“I’m going to, OK?” Chris replied uncomfortably, before swiftly moving on to present the nominees for Best Documentary Feature.

ABC

To make matters more awkward, a mere 40 minutes later, Will, who remained seated in the front row in spite of the incident, won one of the night’s most prestigious awards. He was crowned best actor for his performance as Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena, in King Richard.

Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

He received a standing ovation as he took to the stage to deliver an emotional acceptance speech in which he tearfully talked about protecting his family.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Will began. “In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world.”

Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Will then shared a piece of advice given to him by fellow actor Denzel Washington moments after the incident took place.

Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“Thank you, D,” he said, turning to Denzel, who was seated in the audience. “Denzel [Washington] said to me a few minutes ago, he said, ‘At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.’”

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

He closed off the speech by apologizing to the Academy and his fellow nominees — but not Chris by name — before concluding: “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Of course, the incident overshadowed much of the night and sparked a surge of discussion about Will’s actions. And it wasn’t long before a ton of celebrities began weighing in on the debate.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

However, one particular celeb with a certain amount of experience in the unpredictability of live television is, of course, Jimmy Kimmel, who famously hosted the Oscars in 2017 when the night ended in complete chaos after the incorrect winner for Best Picture was mistakenly announced.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Speaking on an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast on Monday morning, Jimmy unpacked the night’s biggest talking points.

Craig Sjodin / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The host, Bill, began by suggesting that the slap had been “the craziest celebrity altercation ever,” prompting Jimmy to express his shock at Will’s actions.

Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

“Especially when you consider the characters involved,” Jimmy began, before saying he’d be just as shocked if someone like Tom Hanks — who wasn’t in attendance, but is a well-loved figure in the industry — had gotten up and done the same thing.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“The nicest guy in Hollywood!” he said of Will. “This is like if Tom Hanks got up and smacked somebody across the face... it’s the only thing comparable, right?”

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

The pair began to discuss the backlash being leveled at Chris, including many who have criticized him for appearing to make a joke about Jada’s alopecia. Jimmy went on to say he would “hope” that Chris had not been aware of her condition, adding that he thought the joke seemed like an “off-the-cuff” adlib.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Like many, Jimmy added that he initially thought the altercation had been a staged skit, saying that he and his wife had instantly been impressed by how real the slap looked on camera.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

“I said to my wife, ‘they did a really good job of that, that looked really good! Chris didn’t overreact, Will didn’t overreact. These guys did a really solid job with that moment!’” he admitted. “I thought something was planned.”

Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

He also noticed that Denzel Washington played a key role in the incident, just as he had been during the 2017 Best Picture mix-up.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Turner

“Denzel Washington wound up in the middle of it because as soon as it ended he pulled Will Smith aside and said something to him… Denzel was in the middle of the La La Land/Moonlight fiasco as well,” Jimmy joked, making reference to the 2017 incident where La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner of the Best Picture award.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“[Denzel] was the one who was directing me from the audience because I was just up [on the stage] fucking around, so maybe he’s the common denominator?” he quipped.

Randy Holmes / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In response, the host said that Will and Chris’s altercation had successfully “leap-frogged” the Best Picture mix-up as the “craziest” Oscars moment of all time, prompting disappointment from Jimmy, who later joked about the topic during his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live the next day.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I’m a little bummed because I’ve only hosted the second craziest Oscars of all time,” he said on Monday.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Elsewhere in his discussion with Bill, Jimmy alluded to the fact that Will may have permanently tarnished his legacy, sacrificing the “good guy” image he successfully cultivated over the course of his long and successful career.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

“You feel bad for a lot of people,” Jimmy began. “[The hosts] had some really great moments and now this is what people are gonna be talking about. You feel bad for Questlove [who won the Best Documentary award], and Chris Rock certainly didn’t deserve that.”

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

He went on to say he feels “bad” for Will more specifically, highlighting that his actions eclipsed his historic Oscar win.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“But in a way I feel bad for Will Smith too, I think he let his emotions get the better of him and this should have been one of the great nights of his life, and now it’s not… was there anyone [in the world] who didn’t like Will Smith an hour ago?” he said, before suggesting that a lot of comics might turn on the actor in solidarity with Chris.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“Now he doesn’t have a single comedian friend, that’s for sure,” he said. “Comedians are really mad, I feel they all feel like they’re next.”

Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

In the aftermath of the events on Monday evening, Will posted a formal apology to his Instagram account, in which he called his behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” the statement read. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

After facing criticism for his failure to apologize directly to Chris in his acceptance speech on Sunday, Will took the opportunity to speak directly to the comic.

Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he said in his statement. “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

He once again extended his apologies to the Academy and the Williams family specifically, writing that his behavior “stained” the film’s success.

Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” he said. “I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

He concluded: “I am a work in progress.”

Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Academy announced on Monday that they have launched a formal review of the incident and will “explore further action and consequences.”

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

