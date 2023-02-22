Jeremy Strong Responded To His “Succession” Costars’ Comments About His “Annoying” Method Acting After Brian Cox Absolutely Dragged Him For How He Behaves On Set

“Team Logan vs. Team Kendall” just took on a whole new meaning.

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed News Staff

Gearing up for the long-awaited release of Succession’s fourth season, the show’s two leading actors are facing off on the ever-polarizing topic of method acting.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI

Back in December 2021, Jeremy Strong — who stars as Kendall Roy in the Emmy-winning HBO drama — found himself at the center of fierce online discourse after a viral New Yorker profile lifted the lid on his unconventional approach to acting.

Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

In case you’re yet to read it, the piece — which was written by Michael Schulman — essentially paints Jeremy to be an intense method actor who, as a result, can be difficult to work with.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Focus Features

The actor — who has earned an Emmy for his role on Succession — told the writer that he takes playing Kendall just “as seriously” as his own existence, saying: “To me, the stakes are life and death.”

HBO

Jeremy also confessed that he refuses to rehearse with his costars on the show because he wants “every scene” to feel like he’s “encountering a bear in the woods.”

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

“I think you have to go through whatever the ordeal is that the character has to go through,” Jeremy said. “If I have any method at all, it is simply this: to clear away anything — anything — that is not the character and the circumstances of the scene … usually that means clearing away almost everything around and inside you, so that you can be a more complete vessel for the work at hand.”

HBO

Among the many intriguing things about the profile — which has been described as a “sneering character assassination”— were the quotes provided by his Succession costars, whom Jeremy himself hinted he may not have been overly “popular” with.

Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

“It’s hard for me to actually describe his process, because I don’t really see it,” said Kieran Culkin at the time, who plays Jeremy’s onscreen brother, Roman Roy. “He puts himself in a bubble … That might be something that helps him. I can tell you that it doesn’t help me.”

Filmmagic / FilmMagic for HBO

Another person to contribute to the piece was Brian Cox, who stars alongside Jeremy as Logan Roy — patriarch of the Roy family and the cutthroat founder of Waystar Royco.

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

Echoing the sentiments made by Kieran, Brian expressed concern for Jeremy, but not without shading his gung ho approach to the role.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“It’s a particularly American disease, I think, this inability to separate yourself off while you’re doing the job,” said Brian, who is Scottish. “The result that Jeremy gets is always pretty tremendous. I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare.”

Evans Vestal Ward / NBC via Getty Images

He added: “It’s the cost to himself that worries me. I just feel that he just has to be kinder to himself, and therefore has to be a bit kinder to everybody else.”

Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for BAFTA

Now, in the lead-up to the fourth season’s release, Jeremy sat down for a wide-ranging interview with GQ, during which he addressed the controversy around the New Yorker profile — describing it as his “15 minutes of shame, with a long tail.”

Emma Mcintyre / WireImage,

“I hadn’t felt judged like that in a very long time,” Jeremy said, prompting the writer to probe deeper.

HBO

“The shadow is the part of ourselves that we don’t want to share with the world and we want to disavow. The part of me that is striving. The part of me that wants what I want,” he said, before alluding to the quotes provided by his costars.

Pool / Getty Images

“I was less bothered by other actors having feelings or opinions about the way I work. Really, it was just feeling exposed,” he said, going on to address Brian’s take more explicitly.

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

“Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings. I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the fuck he wants,” he began.

Tristan Fewings / Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

When asked if there were tensions on set while shooting Season 4, Jeremy emphasized that there was “no need to address that or do damage control.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show,” he added. “And it is like a family in the sense that, and I’m sure they would say this, too, you don’t always like the people that you love. I do always respect them.”

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for MoÃÂ«t and Chando

The writer then followed up by asking Jeremy about a subsequent comment made by Brian, where he said: “There is a certain amount of pain at the root of Jeremy, and I just feel for that pain.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

In response, Jeremy made it clear that his relationship with his onscreen father doesn't go much further than the confines of the script they’re given.

HBO

“There’s certainly a lot of pain in Kendall, and I haven’t really met Brian outside of the confines of that,” he said.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

So, to make matters more complicated, on top of Jeremy’s GQ profile, another interview with Brian dropped yesterday, which included more insight from his side of the debate.

Arturo Holmes / WireImage

Opening up with Town & Country for its March cover issue, Brian spoke candidly about Jeremy’s method acting yet again — this time calling his approach “fucking annoying.”

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

When asked how he felt being around someone who is always in character, Brian responded, “Oh, it's fucking annoying. Don't get me going on it.”

Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

“He’s a very good actor,” Brian went on. “And the rest of the ensemble is all okay with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Brian went on to address one scene from the final episode of Season 3, where Kendall tells his siblings about an incident where he accidentally killed someone. Brian explained that while he thought Jeremy played the scene well, he expressed surprise that he remained in character even after they’d wrapped.

HBO

“He's still that guy, because he feels if he went somewhere else he'd lose it. But he won't!” he said. “Strong is talented. He’s fucking gifted. When you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?” he went on, urging Jeremy to relax a little more.

HBO

As fans of the show will know, Brian and Jeremy’s back and forth feels apt ahead of the fourth season of Succession, which is set to explore Kendall and the Roy siblings’ fierce conflict with their father, Logan, off the back of the explosive Season 3 finale in December 2021.

HBO / YouTube

The first full trailer for the new season was released to much fanfare on Jan. 26, along with the confirmation that the first of the 10 weekly episodes will premiere on March 26.

HBO / YouTube

There is currently a lot of speculation as to whether this could be the last time we see the Roy family, with rumors that Season 4 might be the final installment of the hit show.

HBO / YouTube

For his part, Jeremy could not comment on the future of Succession, although he did describe how he feels about the prospect of parting with Kendall for good, saying: “It will feel like a death.”

HBO

Topics in this article

Skip to footer