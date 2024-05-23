Though they’ve been seen together since the claims that they’re “taking a second” to figure things out, neither Ben nor J.Lo has been asked publicly about their rumored marital woes — until now.
As you may have seen, Jen is currently promoting her new Netflix movie, Atlas. Ben notably did not attend either of the premieres in LA or Mexico this week, although he did get a surprise mention toward the end of a Mexico City press conference for the film on Wednesday.
Seated on stage with her costar Simu Liu, Jen was confronted with a late question about her personal life when an unidentified reporter asked, “Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumors?”
Before J.Lo could respond, Simu jumped in to manage the situation on her behalf. “OK, we're not doing that,” he said, adding: “C'mon, don't come in with that energy, please.”
Despite Simu’s efforts to resolve the situation, Jen jumped in with a scathing but professional response. “You know better than that,” she said, leaning in and looking at the reporter directly.
On X, fans have described the reporter’s move as “distasteful” and “tacky,” with one user writing: “It is unprofessional to ask about her personal life, marriage in that space. She is there to talk about the movie. Putting her on the spot like that is rude.”
The awkward interaction occurred on the same day an anonymous source told People that Ben and Jen’s marriage “is not in the best place at the moment.”