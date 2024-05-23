“You Know Better Than That": Jennifer Lopez Called Out A Reporter Who Asked About Her “Situation” With Ben Affleck

“C’mon, don’t come in with that energy, please.”

No matter what might be happening in her personal life, Jennifer Lopez is sticking to business.

To keep you up to speed, there’s been much speculation recently that J.Lo and Ben Affleck may be headed for divorce.

The couple — who famously dated in the early 2000s — rekindled their relationship and married in July 2022. Since then, J.Lo and Ben have been pretty public with their romance, so fans were a little suspicious when they hadn’t been seen together in an unusually long time.


After Ben’s absence at the Met Gala at the start of May sparked intrigue, J.Lo fueled speculation about the state of their marriage by liking an Instagram post about struggling to maintain “a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves.”


By May 17, People magazine had reported that Ben was no longer living in the couple’s shared Beverly Hills mansion, and since then, all eyes have been on Bennifer to try and get to the bottom of what’s happening.

Though they’ve been seen together since the claims that they’re “taking a second” to figure things out, neither Ben nor J.Lo has been asked publicly about their rumored marital woes — until now.

As you may have seen, Jen is currently promoting her new Netflix movie, Atlas. Ben notably did not attend either of the premieres in LA or Mexico this week, although he did get a surprise mention toward the end of a Mexico City press conference for the film on Wednesday.

Seated on stage with her costar Simu Liu, Jen was confronted with a late question about her personal life when an unidentified reporter asked, “Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumors?”

“What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana [for the Mexican press], what is the truth of the situation?” they continued, prompting disappointed jeers from around the busy room.

Before J.Lo could respond, Simu jumped in to manage the situation on her behalf. “OK, we're not doing that,” he said, adding: “C'mon, don't come in with that energy, please.”

Despite Simu’s efforts to resolve the situation, Jen jumped in with a scathing but professional response. “You know better than that,” she said, leaning in and looking at the reporter directly.

In a video clip, J.Lo can be seen placing her hand on Simu’s shoulder in a gesture of appreciation as he takes a second to bring the discussion back to her professionalism. 


“If I could just end on one thing,” he says. “Jen is a producer on this movie, and the reason why I am here and why Sterling [K. Brown] was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity, and she’s a boss.”

On X, fans have described the reporter’s move as “distasteful” and “tacky,” with one user writing: “It is unprofessional to ask about her personal life, marriage in that space. She is there to talk about the movie. Putting her on the spot like that is rude.”

The awkward interaction occurred on the same day an anonymous source told People that Ben and Jen’s marriage “is not in the best place at the moment.”

“She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world,” the insider said of J.Lo, who released an album, film, and documentary dedicated to her relationship with Ben earlier this year. “He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day.”

Here’s where you can watch the moment for yourself.

