People Are Bringing Up Jennifer Aniston’s “Shady” Comments About People Who Got “Famous From YouTube” After She Was Paired With Quinta Brunson For Variety’s “Actors On Actors”

First off, it’s fair to say that the actors do share some things in common. With Friends and Abbott Elementary between them, Jen and Quinta both have experience starring in beloved sitcoms — and, in Quinta’s case, writing them, too.
But, even though they’re both sitcom powerhouses, their come-ups in the industry couldn’t be more different. While Jennifer shot to fame for her role in Friends, Quinta rose to prominence on social media after starting her career as an internet meme.
To make matters a little awkward, Jennifer has been vocal about her disdain for the changing nature of fame and success. Appearing in the 2022 “Actors on Actors” series alongside Sebastian Stan, Jen expressed that people in Hollywood who got famous from social media are “diluting” actors’ work.
“I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different — more streaming services, more people,” she said during a conversation about “people becoming famous for basically doing nothing.” “You’re famous from TikTok. You’re famous from YouTube. You’re famous from Instagram. It’s sort of almost like it’s diluting the actor’s job.”
Soon after this, Jennifer doubled down during an interview with Allure, agreeing that the “mass-fame phenomenon” spanning from “a generation of TikTok dipshits” is destroying the power of stars in Hollywood.
So, being that Quinta is one of the most famous and successful stars to get their start on social media, fans couldn’t help but find it intriguing that she’d been paired with Jennifer.
