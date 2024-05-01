Jeff Goldblum Said His Kids Won’t Inherit Any Of His Money, And Here’s A Ton Of Other Celebrities Who Feel The Same

Jeff Goldblum is the latest celebrity to reveal whether or not his kids can expect to inherit any of his Hollywood earnings.
In an appearance on iHeart’sTable for Two podcast with Bruce Bozzi this week, Jeff opened up about raising his two sons — whom he shares with his wife Emilie Livingston — and revealed that he thinks it’s essential for children to learn to stand on their own two feet financially.
“It's an important thing to teach kids. I'm not going to do it for you,” he said of 8-year-old Charlie and 6-year-old River. “And you're not going to want me to do it for you.”
In light of this, Jeff — whose net worth is estimated at about $40 million — said he doesn’t plan to financially support the boys when they’re grown up, and will instead tell them: “Hey, you know, you've got to row your own boat.”
Another person who knows a thing or two about wealth is Bill Gates, and he’s been very outspoken about the fact that the majority of his billion-dollar fortune will be given to his foundation, rather than all of it going to his kids.
Similarly, Gordon Ramsay once said that his children will have to make their own way in life, telling the Telegraph in 2017 that his money is “definitely not going to them.”