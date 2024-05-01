Jeff Goldblum Said His Kids Won’t Inherit Any Of His Money, And Here’s A Ton Of Other Celebrities Who Feel The Same

“I'm not going to do it for you…and you're not going to want me to do it for you.”

Jeff Goldblum is the latest celebrity to reveal whether or not his kids can expect to inherit any of his Hollywood earnings.

In an appearance on iHeart’s Table for Two podcast with Bruce Bozzi this week, Jeff opened up about raising his two sons — whom he shares with his wife Emilie Livingston — and revealed that he thinks it’s essential for children to learn to stand on their own two feet financially.

“It's an important thing to teach kids. I'm not going to do it for you,” he said of 8-year-old Charlie and 6-year-old River. “And you're not going to want me to do it for you.”

In light of this, Jeff — whose net worth is estimated at about $40 million — said he doesn’t plan to financially support the boys when they’re grown up, and will instead tell them: “Hey, you know, you've got to row your own boat.”

Explaining the decision, the 71-year-old said: “You've got to figure out how to find out what's wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do. And even if it doesn't, you might have to do that anyway.”

Of course, Jeff wouldn’t be the first rich and famous person to say their kids won’t inherit their fortune.

In 2018, Ashton Kutcher said he and Mila Kunis have no plans to leave money for their two kids — 9-year-old Wyatt and 7-year-old Dimitri — and would rather give their millions to charity.

“My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don’t even know it. And they’ll never know it because this is the only one that they’ll know,” the actor said during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it. But they’re not getting trusts.”

Another person who knows a thing or two about wealth is Bill Gates, and he’s been very outspoken about the fact that the majority of his billion-dollar fortune will be given to his foundation, rather than all of it going to his kids.

“It’s not a favor to kids to have them have huge sums of wealth, because it distorts anything they might do [while] creating their own path,” he said in 2017. “This money is dedicated to helping the poorest, and they know that. They’re proud of that.” 


The Microsoft founder later said that his three kids would each inherit $10 million, but no more.

Similarly, Gordon Ramsay once said that his children will have to make their own way in life, telling the Telegraph in 2017 that his money is “definitely not going to them.”

“And that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them,” he said. “The only thing I’ve agreed with [my wife, Tana] is they get a 25% deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.”

So, with other celebs like Simon Cowell, Daniel Craig, and Elton John on the same page, Jeff’s certainly not alone in his stance — but what do you make of the revelation? Here’s where you can listen to his full appearance on iHeart’s Table for Two podcast with Bruce Bozzi.

